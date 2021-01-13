CherryRoad Technologies Inc. Announces Partnership with Infor to Bring the Public Sector the Latest Technology Over a Broad Range of Industry-Leading Solutions

CherryRoad Technologies, a leader in public sector technology solutions has announced a partnership with Infor. Tweet this

"We look forward to working closely with CherryRoad Technologies in North America to expand our Public Sector industry focus and align selling efforts," said Steve Potvin, Vice President Public Sector, Infor. "With an industry-leading channel program, and disruptive, game changing technology that offers more flexibility at a lower cost of ownership, it's an exciting time to become specialized in Infor applications."

About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, change management consulting, or strategic staffing solutions. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 70,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. To learn more about Infor, please visit www.infor.com.

