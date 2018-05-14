CherryRoad Technologies Inc. Awarded NASPO ValuePoint® Cloud Solutions Contract Agreement with the State of Nevada

The State of Nevada, which is the eighth State following in the footsteps of the States of Utah, South Dakota, Hawaii, Florida, Nebraska, Commonwealth of Virginia, and the State of Oklahoma to sign the Participating Addendum, can now access master agreements to work directly with CherryRoad to address their unique cloud solution needs. Cloud solutions provided by CherryRoad include Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) – which were developed specifically for state and local governments.

"Cloud solutions are the core of any successful state procurement strategy," said Larry Hymson, CherryRoad Executive Vice President of Client Solutions. "Whether refining functional competencies or reducing costs to achieve long-lasting performance improvements, the State of Nevada will be better positioned to achieve the most effective solutions for its residents. By working with CherryRoad through the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative, state procurement is simplified - allowing States to increase efficiencies and leverage the most value out of cloud solutions."

NASPO ValuePoint is regarded as the nation's most significant public contract cooperative due to its unparalleled value for members as well as contractors, competitive pricing, and superior terms and conditions. NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Master Agreements are only awarded through a competitive RFP to a limited number of cloud solution providers whose offerings meet stringent security and data protection requirements.

About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, change management consulting, or strategic staffing solutions. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

About NASPO Valuepoint

NASPO ValuePoint is a unified, nationally focused cooperative aggregating the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the organized US territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities spurring best value, innovation and competition in the marketplace. The NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization (formerly WSCA-NASPO) provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states with the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers best value, reliable, competitively sourced contracts. Since 1993 NASPO ValuePoint has been the cooperative purchasing arm of NASPO (the National Association of State Procurement Officials) encouraging, fostering and guiding the nation's most significant public contract cooperative.

