CherryRoad Technologies Inc. Awarded NASPO ValuePoint® Cloud Solutions Contract Agreement With The State Of New Mexico

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc. today announced it has signed a NASPO ValuePoint® Participating Addendum with the State of New Mexico, allowing the State to simplify its entire cloud procurement process. CherryRoad markets its cloud solutions and managed services to state and local governments through NASPO ValuePoint's Master Agreement awarded by the State of Utah.

The State of New Mexico is the fourteenth state government to contract with CherryRoad to address its unique cloud-solution needs. Other states that currently have Participating Addendum's in place to leverage CherryRoad's services include Commonwealth of Virginia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, and Vermont. Cloud solutions provided by CherryRoad include Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) – which were developed specifically for state and local governments.

NASPO ValuePoint is regarded as the nation's most significant public contract cooperative due to its unparalleled value for members as well as contractors, competitive pricing, and superior terms and conditions. NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Master Agreements are only awarded through a competitive RFP to a limited number of cloud solution providers whose offerings meet stringent security and data protection requirements.

"By signing a Participating Addendum with CherryRoad, the State of New Mexico has the opportunity to leverage our diversified technology portfolio and supplier networks, embrace new procurement models, and drive innovation for the State and its entities," said Chris Tilden, Director, Strategic Alliances and Solutions, of CherryRoad Technologies. "As a trusted technology provider for the public sector, our focus is to help the State achieve the best value in the cloud marketplace."

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, strategic staffing solutions, or change management consulting. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

NASPO ValuePoint is a unified, nationally focused cooperative aggregating the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the organized US territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities spurring best value, innovation and competition in the marketplace. The NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization (formerly WSCA-NASPO) provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states with the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers best value, reliable, competitively sourced contracts. Since 1993 NASPO ValuePoint has been the cooperative purchasing arm of NASPO (the National Association of State Procurement Officials) encouraging, fostering and guiding the nation's most significant public contract cooperative.

