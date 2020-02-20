CherryRoad Technologies Inc. Awarded NASPO ValuePoint® Cloud Solutions contract with the State of Washington

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc. today announced it has signed a NASPO ValuePoint® Participating Addendum with the State of Washington, allowing the State to simplify its entire cloud procurement process. CherryRoad markets its cloud solutions and managed services to state and local governments through NASPO ValuePoint's Master Agreement awarded by the State of Utah.

The State of Washington is the fifteenth state government to contract with CherryRoad to address its unique cloud-solution needs. Other states that currently have Participating Addendum's in place to leverage CherryRoad's services include: Commonwealth of Virginia; Florida; Hawaii; Illinois; Mississippi; Missouri; Nebraska; Nevada; New Jersey; New Mexico; Oklahoma; South Dakota; Utah; and Vermont. Cloud solutions provided by CherryRoad include Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) – which were developed specifically for state and local governments.

NASPO ValuePoint is regarded as the nation's most significant public contract cooperative due to its unparalleled value for members as well as contractors, competitive pricing, and superior terms and conditions. NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Master Agreements are only awarded through a competitive RFP to a limited number of cloud solution providers whose offerings meet stringent security and data protection requirements.

"The signing of a Participating Addendum with CherryRoad ensures that the State of Washington will receive best-in-class IT solutions that offer flexibility and significant cost-savings," said Chris Tilden, Director - Strategic Alliances, of CherryRoad Technologies. "As a leading technology provider for the public sector, we deliver scalable cloud services that the state and its entities can leverage to achieve increased efficiencies and innovations."

About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, hosting, or change management consulting. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

About NASPO ValuePoint

NASPO ValuePoint is a unified, nationally focused cooperative aggregating the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the organized US territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities spurring best value, innovation and competition in the marketplace. The NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization (formerly WSCA-NASPO) provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states with the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers best value, reliable, competitively sourced contracts. Since 1993 NASPO ValuePoint has been the cooperative purchasing arm of NASPO (the National Association of State Procurement Officials) encouraging, fostering and guiding the nation's most significant public contract cooperative.

SOURCE CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cherryroad.com

