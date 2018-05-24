CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

CPSA – https://cloudmarketplace.oracle.com/marketplace/en_US/listing/22701306 – is an extension to the Oracle Talent Acquisition Cloud Service (OTAC, formerly Taleo Enterprise Edition - Recruiting). This solution was specially formulated for the public sector and integrates both data and business processes with OTAC.

The foundation of this tool supports multi-phase assessments and Eligible List Management within the Uniform Selection Guidelines as used in Civil Service and Merit systems. Public sector entities will benefit from the pre-built integrated service with OTAC while leveraging the configurable features and functionality to support:

Multi-phased assessment process

Scheduling of candidates for exams

Score loading from spreadsheet import or manual data entry

Pass Point Analysis based on ethnicity, gender and demographics

Rescaling of test scores

Additional points for certain applicant categories (i.e. Vets, Seniority)

Weighted average final score

Ranking and Banding

Real-time, 2-way integration for automatic candidate management

Integration capabilities to support the public sector background checks and screening processes

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and data as a service (DaaS).

"Once again, CherryRoad and Oracle collaborate to provide a much-needed recruitment tool to support candidate assessments in the Public Sector," said Steve Lange, President and COO, CherryRoad Technologies. "CherryRoad's participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of our Public Sector Assessment Tool. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers an intuitive user interface to browse and search for available applications and services, as well as user ratings and reviews to help customers determine the best business solutions for their organization. With its new automated application installation features, customers can easily deploy provider business applications from a centralized cloud interface.

About CherryRoad Technologies Inc.

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we're delivering on-premise ERP, cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, change management consulting, or strategic staffing solutions. Throughout our 30-year history we've successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to modernize, optimize and manage their back-office functions. Headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we've earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on-time and on-budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

