Cherrystone Auctions to Attend London 2022 International Stamp Exhibition

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherrystone Auctions is excited to meet in person with their clients once again at the London 2022 International Stamp Exhibition from February 19-26, 2022. If you plan on attending the exhibition and would like to set up a meeting, please contact Cherrystone Auctions.

March 8-9, 2022: Rare Stamps & Postal History of the World

The London 2022 show is an international exhibition held every ten years at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London. The exhibition will have over 100 stand holders comprised of dealers, auction houses, postal administrations including Royal Mail, Philatelic Clubs and Associations, and more. There will also be thousands of exhibits with FIP Patronage in various competitive classes.

Cherrystone Auctions has just concluded a very successful U.S. and Worldwide Stamps and Postal History sale with realizations of 50% over the pre-sale estimate across virtually all countries and collecting areas. Catalogues for their upcoming March 8-9, 2022 sale, Rare Stamps and Postal History of the World, will be available at the London exhibition.

Consignments are always welcome and single-owner sales for properties valued at $200,000 and up can be scheduled immediately. Interest-free advances and outright purchases can also be arranged. Absolute discretion always assured.

Cherrystone Auctions is traveling again and would be happy to visit you at your home or office to view appropriate collections. Feel free to contact Cherrystone Auctions at your convenience.

Cherrystone Auctions is a global leader in philatelic auctions, bringing over $30 million worth of stamps and postal history to market yearly. Their frequently held public auctions feature the widest selection of philatelic material in the world, with a focus on rarity and exceptional quality.

Cherrystone Auctions

300 Frank W. Burr Blvd.

Teaneck, NJ 07666

USA

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 212-977-7734

Web: www.cherrystoneauctions.com

SOURCE Cherrystone Auctions