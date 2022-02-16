Cherrystone Auctions to Hold Public Auction of Rare Stamps and Postal History of the World

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherrystone Auctions , a world-renowned philatelic auction house based in New York City, will hold a philatelic auction on March 8-9, 2022. There will be two sessions each day, beginning at 10:00am and 1:00pm. Full lot descriptions, high-quality scans and online bidding are available on the auction webpage . The estimated pre-sale value of the auction is $1.3 million.

March 8-9, 2022: Rare Stamps and Postal History of the World 15-cent brown and blue, Plate Proof on india, top sheet margin pane of 30, estimated value $9,680

The 1,338 lot sale begins with United States and Possessions, featuring 19th and 20th century single rarities, graded items, proofs, essays and back of book material. A-Z countries include specialized Bulgaria, Ottoman Bosnia and Herzegovina, China with Liberated Areas covers, Germany with a focus on WWII Occupation Issues, Great Britain and British Commonwealth, including Boer War postal history. There are numerous rarities from Italy, Old States and Italian Colonies, as well as classic covers and individual rarities from South and Central America. The auction concludes with a solid section of Large Lots and Collections ranging from single country albums to specialized collections, multi-carton worldwide groups and large cover lots offered intact.

A featured lot from the sale is a rare plate proof printed on india paper of the 15-cent brown and blue stamp from the 1869 Pictorial Issue, in a large multiple of 30 stamps. The item shows the full imprint and plate number 31 in the top margin. It is incredibly fresh, with rich colors, making this a magnificent showpiece item, quite possibly the largest known multiple of this value. Estimated value $9,680.

Cherrystone Auctions is a global leader in philatelic auctions, bringing over $30 million worth of stamps and postal history to market yearly. Their frequently held public auctions feature the widest selection of philatelic material in the world, with a focus on rarity and exceptional quality.

Cherrystone Auctions

300 Frank W. Burr Blvd.

Teaneck, NJ 07666

USA

Email: [email protected]com

Phone: 212-977-7734

Web: www.cherrystoneauctions.com

SOURCE Cherrystone Auctions