Cherrystone Auctions to Hold Public Auction of Rare Stamps and Postal History of the World

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherrystone Auctions, a world-renowned philatelic auction house based in New York City, will hold a philatelic auction on May 3-4, 2022. There will be two sessions each day, beginning at 10:00am and 1:00pm. Full lot descriptions, high-quality scans and online bidding are available on the auction webpage. The estimated pre-sale value of the auction is $1.1 million.

May 3-4, 2022: Rare Stamps and Postal History of the World Unique cover with a 1c Semi-Official adhesive, estimated value $35,000

The 1,306 lot sale begins with United States and Possessions, featuring 19th and 20th century single rarities, graded items, proofs, essays and back of book material. A-Z countries include specialized Austria, France, Germany with a focus on WWII Occupation Issues, Great Britain and British Commonwealth. There are numerous rarities from Italy with Old States, Israel with full sheets of 1-9 and J1-5, Korea, Latvia and more. The auction concludes with a solid section of Large Lots and Collections ranging from single country albums to specialized collections, multi-carton worldwide groups and large cover lots offered intact.

A featured lot from the sale is lot 659, a unique cover with a 1c Semi-Official adhesive sent from London, Canada to the Controller of the London Postal Service in London, England. In 1927, Carling Breweries offered a $25,000 prize to the first Canadian or British pilot to fly from London, Ontario to London, England. A Stinson SM-1 was christened "Sir John Carling" and attempted the flight starting August 29, 1927, flown by pilot Terrance Tully and navigator James Medcalf. The Canadian Postal authorities approved the printing of a special label to be applied to the envelopes which were to be carried on the flight. Only 100 labels were printed and approximately 87 were affixed to envelopes. One cover was prepared but inadvertently left off the flight. The flight had difficulties with fog and returned. It restarted on September 1 and made a landing in Maine, then later in Harbour Grace, Newfoundland. On September 7, the flight set off across the Atlantic, never to be seen again. The special label which was officially approved features portraits of the two aviators. The cover has a presale estimate of $35,000.

