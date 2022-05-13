Cherrystone Auctions Welcomes New European Representative

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherrystone Auctions is pleased to welcome Anthony Bard, FPRSL as their new European representative. Based in the United Kingdom, Tony will be able to meet and consult with clients, as well as accept consignment for future Cherrystone sales. In addition, Cherrystone has opened a new office conveniently located steps from the Royal Philatelic Society at 60 Cannon Street in London (located near the Bank Underground Station).

Anthony Bard, FPRSL

With industry low commission rates and the dollar at near generational highs against both the Pound and Euro, now is a great time to consign your philatelic property to Cherrystone. Our frequently held auctions, minimal customs regulations and ability to settle in the currency of your choice makes consigning with Cherrystone a seamless experience. Tony and our other representatives are happy to travel to your home or office, both in the U.K. and Europe, for all suitable properties.

Contact Tony today to schedule an appointment.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 44 7977 989812

Cherrystone Auctions is a global leader in philatelic auctions, bringing over $30 million worth of stamps and postal history to market yearly. Their frequently held public auctions feature the widest selection of philatelic material in the world, with a focus on rarity and exceptional quality.

Cherrystone Auctions

300 Frank W. Burr Blvd.

Teaneck, NJ 07666

USA

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 212-977-7734

Web: www.cherrystoneauctions.com

SOURCE Cherrystone Auctions