Cheryl S. Carson is recognized by Continental Who's Who

POTTSTOWN, Pa., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheryl S. Carson is recognized as an Inductee into the Inner Circle Executive group for 2018 in the field of Aviation and Aerospace in recognition of her role as IT Senior Program Manager at Lockheed Martin.

A leader in the aviation and aerospace industry, Lockheed Martin ensures that their clients' needs are met one solution at a time. A global aerospace, defense, security and advanced technologies company that was formed by the merger of Lockheed Corporation with Martin Marietta in March 1995, the company prides themselves on their exceptional service. Providing a wide assortment of services to their clients, Lockheed Martin develops revolutionary, innovative and sustainable technologies. With integrity at the forefront of the company's values, the organization seeks out in doing what is right, respecting others and performing with excellence. Engineering for a better tomorrow, Lockheed Martin seeks out in developing an atmosphere for empowerment to create "smart, sustainable solutions to some of the world's biggest challenges." The global security headquarters is engaged in the "research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services."





With over thirty five years of experience in the field of aviation and aerospace under her belt, Cheryl S. Carson is highly praised for her exceptional contributions to the field. A brilliant professional known for her illustrious career, Carson has attained extensive experience within the areas of program management; ERP architecture strategy; change management; business case development; team management; enterprise implementations; acquisition transitions; and SAP. She has extensive experience in compartmented government programs.

Throughout the course of her educational pursuits, Carson attained her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix. In her previous years, Carson earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Temple University.

To further advance her professional development, Carson is distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the National Association of Professional Women and Supports Girls Incorporated, the Philadelphia Chapter. Proud to be a Lady Shriner helping children in need through the Daughters of the Nile(DON), Carson is an active volunteer in Lockheed Martin's Science Technology Engineering & Math (STEM) event Code Quest computer programming competition for high school students.

When she is not working, Carson enjoys scuba diving, photography, traveling and is an avid Philadelphia sports fan Eagles, Flyers, and Phillies.





