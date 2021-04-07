Chesa Boudin Recall Gathering Steam

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paulina Fayer, lead proponent and newly appointed Principal Officer of the committee working to recall embattled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin gave a status update today:

"It has been three weeks since we launched the Chesa Boudin recall petition online. We are energized. Our effort has seen ever-increasing support through donations flowing in as well as the public's enthusiasm. We have nearly one hundred signature gatherers, headed towards a goal of three hundred fifty across San Francisco. Experienced consultants have joined our team, and operations will ramp up significantly in the next week."

"San Franciscans have been united in simply wanting their safe streets back. They want the ability to freely walk in the park, without fear of getting robbed. Our corner stores shouldn't be looted. Mr. Boudin's policies have clearly failed; he isn't performing the prosecutor duties he is being paid for. Previously, voters have demanded he resign, and he refused. Now, San Franciscans are moving forward to recall him."

The Committee Supporting the Recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin leads the recall effort, with website at https://RecallChesaBoudin.org .

MEDIA CONTACT:



The Committee Supporting the Recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin

Richie Greenberg, Spokesman

Email: [email protected]

Office: 415-349-0106

SOURCE Committee Supporting the Recall of DA Chesa Boudin

