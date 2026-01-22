CHESAPEAKE BAY FRAGRANCE™ RELAUNCHES WITH A REFRESHED BRAND IDENTITY, EXPANDED HOME FRAGRANCE COLLECTION, AND A NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH KEEP AMERICA BEAUTIFUL

Renewed Design & Expanded Home Fragrance Portfolio Bring the Uplifting Essence of the Bay Indoors

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Bay Fragrance™, formerly Chesapeake Bay Candle®, announces the relaunch of the beloved brand with a refreshed identity, an expanded home fragrance collection of candles and reed diffusers, and a new partnership with Keep America Beautiful, the nation's leading community improvement nonprofit. Designed to set the mood and elevate everyday moments at home, the new Chesapeake Bay Fragrance™ collection is rooted in coastal inspiration, bringing the uplifting, mood-evoking essence of the bay indoors through thoughtfully crafted scents and modern design.

The new Chesapeake Bay Fragrance™ collection brings the essence of the coast indoors, introducing a completely new fragrance portfolio featuring six mood-evoking, coastal-inspired scents across both candles and reeds. Through airy, evocative notes such as sea salt, marine breeze, bergamot, soft florals, and comforting vanilla, each fragrance delivers a sense of lightness and nostalgia—transforming everyday moments into meaningful rituals of reset and connection.

As part of this next chapter, Chesapeake Bay Fragrance™ is expanding its portfolio with the introduction of reed diffusers, designed to meet consumers' demand for effortless, all-day home fragrance. Together with the brand's candles, which remain a staple for intentional, mood-setting moments, the expanded portfolio allows consumers to layer scents across rooms and occasions.

The brand's new look goes a step further, pairing elevated simplicity with intentionality. Sea glass–inspired vessels, multi-wick formats and a modern metal lid embossed with the iconic blue heron blend seamlessly into curated spaces, adding warmth and ambiance without overwhelming the room. Whether styled on a coffee table, bedside, or dining space, Chesapeake Bay Fragrance candles are designed to complement modern interiors while quietly enhancing the mood.

"This relaunch reflects our focus on capturing the emotional and sensory benefits experience of coastal living," said Aaron Swart, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Home Fragrance. "Our fragrances invite you to stay present, so you can focus on the moments — and people — that matter the most to you. Spark a coastal memory. Brighten your day."

The new candle collection is available in four sizes, 4.5 oz, 8 oz, 11 oz, and 14.5 oz, alongside a coordinating reed diffuser, and features six evocative, coastal inspired scents: Serene Waters, Marine Drift, Golden Waves, Ocean Blossom, Salted Sands, and Ocean Retreat. Available now at Amazon.com, select Yankee Candle® retail locations and chesapeake.yankeecandle.com

Inspired by the place it calls home, Chesapeake Bay Fragrance™ is guided by the belief that caring for ourselves and caring for the planet go hand in hand. Rooted in the natural beauty of the Chesapeake Bay region, the brand's relaunch reflects an ambition to honor the environments and waterways that inspire its fragrances.

Building on this ambition, Chesapeake Bay Fragrance™ is partnering with Keep America Beautiful as an official sponsor of the Greatest American Cleanup, a nationwide initiative dedicated to preserving and restoring natural spaces across the country. The partnership directly reflects the brand's coastal roots and long-standing connection to American waterways, particularly the Chesapeake Bay, while reinforcing the brand's mission to help create moments of wellness and connection through coastal-inspired fragrance.

Through its work with Keep America Beautiful, Chesapeake Bay Fragrance™ is supporting hands-on, community-led efforts that protect shorelines, beautify shared spaces, and strengthen local environments—bringing the brand's belief that small, intentional actions can create meaningful, lasting impact to life beyond the home.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE BAY

Chesapeake Bay Candle® was founded in 1994 in coastal Maryland, taking inspiration from the natural beauty of the bay that would become the company's namesake. Over the past three decades, our brand has been inspired by moments of wellness for the mind and body — drawing from these cues to inform our fragrance design and storytelling. Now, we've chosen to revisit our roots and return to our coastal heritage with a refreshed perspective as Chesapeake Bay Fragrance™.

Designed to spark memories and evoke moods, Chesapeake Bay Fragrance™ helps create the perfect ambiance, uplift spirits, and inspire meaningful connections.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

