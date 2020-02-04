Chesapeake Bay Outfitters (CBO) Donates $900 to Support a Clean Bay

ST. MICHAELS, Md., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Tide apparel brand, a subsidiary of Chesapeake Bay Outfitters has collaborated with the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) to help clean the Bay and promote sustainable aquaculture. From the brand's launch in March 2019, CBO pledged to donate 50 oysters to ORP for each Rising Tide garment sold. In its first year, Rising Tide's sales have provided funds to plant 90,000 oysters.

One Rising Tide Item = 50 Oysters = Clean Water

Rising Tide's partnership with ORP promotes the mission at ground level. It empowers customers to make a direct and positive impact on the Bay when they purchase Rising Tide. "The old adage, 'rising tides raise all ships' remains true," commented Matt Stuart, President of CBO. "We must all make an effort to protect and preserve the Bay."

"ORP is fortunate for the support we've received from Chesapeake Bay Outfitters, a local business that embodies the heart and soul of St. Michaels' maritime heritage," said Karis King, ORP communications manager. "We're proud to use this donation to plant 90,000 juvenile oysters in protected waters, most right here on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Chesapeake Bay Outfitters is an example of a Maryland business committed to supporting Chesapeake Bay restoration."

ORP is the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to the large-scale restoration of oyster reefs in the Chesapeake Bay, planting 8.5 billion oysters on more than 2,500 acres of oyster habitat in Maryland since 1993. The organization also manages the Shell Recycling Alliance, the nation's largest shell recycling network consisting of more than 350-member seafood businesses and 70 public drop sites throughout Maryland, DC, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Learn more at oysterrecovery.org.

Rising Tide is an apparel brand based in St. Michaels, Maryland specializing in resort wear, promoting pride in the Chesapeake Bay, while celebrating its people and way of life. To learn more visit www.risingtidestyle.com or www.cbostyle.com.

