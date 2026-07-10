Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School Celebrates 40 Years of Transformative Youth Outdoor Experiences

Nonprofit marks four decades of transformative educational experiences in Baltimore with growth in D.C. and beyond.

BALTIMORE, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School (CBOBS) is marking its 40th anniversary. Since 1986, CBOBS has been delivering hands-on learning experiences that build character, resilience, and leadership in young people and adults. To date, they have served more than 100,000 students through single and multi-day outdoor challenges, school partnerships, and community initiatives at its Baltimore headquarters in historic Leakin Park.

"This year, we honor the past that brought us here, and we commit ourselves to the future we are building together," said Kristen Komlosy, Executive Director. "We are celebrating forty years of vision, commitment and the belief that when young people are given opportunity, guidance and challenge, their futures expand."

40 Years of Impact

Since its establishment, CBOBS has built a legacy centered on hands-on, experiential learning — taking students out of the classroom and into canoes, on hiking trails, and ropes courses to build self-awareness, confidence, empathy, and personal skills for navigating challenges and opportunities. The organization has partnered with schools, community organizations, veterans groups, and businesses throughout the region to make these experiences accessible to all. Josh, a recent 9th grade participant, said of his experience "I don't think I would have had the confidence and overall courage to let my voice be heard without Outward Bound."

Looking Ahead: A New Campus in Washington, D.C.

Also in 2026, CBOBS will be completing planned construction of their custom-built high and low climbing elements, designed to provide new and existing students in the nation's capital expanded access to CBOBS' educational programming and curriculum.

This construction will occur at their new campus at the Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus (THEARC) in Washington, D.C. The partnership with THEARC enhances CBOBS' program offerings by embedding them within a vibrant hub of educational, health, and arts nonprofits.

This achievement was made possible in part through a $2 million investment from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation.

A Goal of 10,000 Students a Year by 2030

Building on four decades of programming, CBOBS has set a goal to serve 10,000 students annually by 2030. This expansion will be supported by enhanced engagement in the communities that they serve, additional staff and instructors, expanded facilities including the DC campus, and continued investment in scholarship access to ensure that cost is not a barrier to participation.

About Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School

Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School is a nonprofit organization dedicated to sparking growth through challenging experiences that inspire learning and self-discovery, both in and out of the classroom. For 40 years, CBOBS has served students of all ages and backgrounds throughout the Chesapeake Bay region, with more than 100,000 participants to date. To learn more, visit www.outwardbound.org/CBOBS

Media Contact:

Jeremiah Nicholson

Communications & Outreach Manager

Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School

[email protected]

410-442-6025

SOURCE Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School