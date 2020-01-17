Chesapeake Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends And Provides 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Conference Call Information
Jan 17, 2020, 07:00 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends on its outstanding convertible preferred stock issues, as stated below.
|
4.50%
|
5%
|
5.75%
|
5.75% (Series A)
|
NYSE Symbol
|
CHK Pr D
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Date of Original Issue
|
September 14, 2005
|
November 8, 2005
|
May 17, 2010
|
May 17, 2010
|
Registered CUSIP
|
165167842
|
165167826
|
165167768
|
165167750
|
144A CUSIP
|
N/A
|
165167834
|
165167776
|
165167784
|
RegS CUSIP
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
U16450204
|
U16450113
|
Clean (no legends) CUSIP
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
165167768
|
165167750
|
Par Value per Share
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
Shares Outstanding
|
2,558,900
|
1,810,667
|
770,528
|
423,363
|
Liquidation Preference per Share
|
$100
|
$100
|
$1,000
|
$1,000
|
Record Date
|
March 1, 2020
|
February 1, 2020
|
February 1, 2020
|
February 1, 2020
|
Payment Date
|
March 15, 2020
|
February 15, 2020
|
February 15, 2020
|
February 15, 2020
|
Amount per Share
|
$1.125
|
$1.25
|
$14.375
|
$14.375
Chesapeake will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year operational and financial results before market open on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the same day at 9:00 am EST. The telephone number to access the conference call is 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 7266124. The conference call will be webcast and can be found at www.chk.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website. The webcast of the conference will be available on the website for one year.
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.
|
INVESTOR CONTACT:
|
MEDIA CONTACT:
|
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION
|
Brad Sylvester, CFA
(405) 935-8870
|
Gordon Pennoyer
(405) 935-8878
|
6100 North Western Avenue
P.O. Box 18496
Oklahoma City, OK 73154
