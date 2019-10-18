Chesapeake Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends And Provides 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information
Oct 18, 2019, 07:00 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends on its outstanding convertible preferred stock issues, as stated below.
|
4.50%
|
5%
|
5.75%
|
5.75% (Series A)
|
NYSE Symbol
|
CHK Pr D
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Date of Original Issue
|
September 14, 2005
|
November 8, 2005
|
May 17, 2010
|
May 17, 2010
|
Registered CUSIP
|
165167842
|
165167826
|
165167768
|
165167750
|
144A CUSIP
|
N/A
|
165167834
|
165167776
|
165167784
|
RegS CUSIP
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
U16450204
|
U16450113
|
Clean (no legends) CUSIP
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
165167768
|
165167750
|
Par Value per Share
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
Shares Outstanding
|
2,558,900
|
1,810,667
|
770,528
|
423,363
|
Liquidation Preference per Share
|
$100
|
$100
|
$1,000
|
$1,000
|
Record Date
|
December 1, 2019
|
November 1, 2019
|
November 1, 2019
|
November 1, 2019
|
Payment Date
|
December 15, 2019
|
November 15, 2019
|
November 15, 2019
|
November 15, 2019
|
Amount per Share
|
$1.125
|
$1.25
|
$14.375
|
$14.375
Chesapeake will release its 2019 third quarter operational and financial results before market open on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the same day at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is toll-free 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 2440889. The conference call will also be webcast and can be found at www.chk.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website.
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.
|
INVESTOR CONTACT:
|
MEDIA CONTACT:
|
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION
|
Brad Sylvester, CFA
(405) 935-8870
ir@chk.com
|
Gordon Pennoyer
(405) 935-8878
media@chk.com
|
6100 North Western Avenue
P.O. Box 18496
Oklahoma City, OK 73154
