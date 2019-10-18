Chesapeake Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends And Provides 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends on its outstanding convertible preferred stock issues, as stated below.

4.50%

5%

5.75%

5.75% (Series A)

NYSE Symbol

CHK Pr D

N/A

N/A

N/A

Date of Original Issue

September 14, 2005

November 8, 2005

May 17, 2010

May 17, 2010

Registered CUSIP

165167842

165167826

165167768

165167750

144A CUSIP

N/A

165167834

165167776

165167784

RegS CUSIP

N/A

N/A

U16450204

U16450113

Clean (no legends) CUSIP

N/A

N/A

165167768

165167750

Par Value per Share

$0.01

$0.01

$0.01

$0.01

Shares Outstanding

2,558,900

1,810,667

770,528

423,363

Liquidation Preference per Share

$100

$100

$1,000

$1,000

Record Date

December 1, 2019

November 1, 2019

November 1, 2019

November 1, 2019

Payment Date

December 15, 2019

November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019

Amount per Share

$1.125

$1.25

$14.375

$14.375

Chesapeake will release its 2019 third quarter operational and financial results before market open on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the same day at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is toll-free 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 2440889. The conference call will also be webcast and can be found at www.chk.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

Brad Sylvester, CFA

(405) 935-8870

ir@chk.com

Gordon Pennoyer

(405) 935-8878

media@chk.com

6100 North Western Avenue

P.O. Box 18496

Oklahoma City, OK 73154

