CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION, DELFIN LNG AND GUNVOR SIGN LONG-TERM LNG LIQUEFACTION OFFTAKE AGREEMENT INDEXED TO JAPAN KOREA MARKER

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK, together with certain of its subsidiaries, collectively, "Chesapeake"), Delfin LNG LLC ("Delfin") and Gunvor Group Ltd, through Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd ("Gunvor"), today announced the entrance into a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export deal that includes executed Sales and Purchase Agreements ("SPA") for long-term liquefaction offtake.

Under the SPA, Chesapeake will purchase approximately 0.5 million tonnes ("mtpa") of LNG per annum from Delfin at a Henry Hub price and contract targeted start date in 2028 then deliver to Gunvor on an FOB basis with the sales price linked to the Japan Korea Marker ("JKM") for a period of 20 years. These volumes will represent 0.5 mtpa of the previously announced up to 2 mtpa HOA with Gunvor.

Nick Dell'Osso, Chesapeake President and CEO, said, "Today's announcement cements an important step on our path to 'Be LNG Ready' and is further recognition of the depth of our portfolio and strength of our financial position. We are pleased to formalize our agreement which provides diversification and access to global LNG pricing while enabling the delivery of affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy to markets in need."

Dudley Poston, Delfin CEO, said: "We are excited to partner with a premier company like Chesapeake. We believe our unique liquefaction solution provides Chesapeake with commercial flexibility with a reduced environmental footprint, while providing a much-needed source of additional supply to key US allies and the global LNG market."

Kalpesh Patel, Co-Head of LNG Trading and a member of the Executive Committee of Gunvor, said, "This deal represents an important step in finalizing the 0.5 mtpa out of our total of 2.0 mtpa arrangement with Chesapeake, while expanding our existing cooperation with Delfin. We continue to provide reliable and competitive logistics services to our partners by utilizing our fleet consisting of vessels procured via term charters and equity ownership. Gunvor looks forward to establishing additional agreements with the companies in the near future."

About Chesapeake:

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is powered by dedicated and innovative employees who are focused on discovering and responsibly developing leading positions in top U.S. oil and gas plays. With a goal to achieve net zero GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035, Chesapeake is committed to safely answering the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy.

About Delfin:

Delfin is a leading LNG export infrastructure development company utilizing low-cost Floating LNG technology solutions. Delfin is the parent company of Delfin LNG LLC ("Delfin LNG") and Avocet LNG LLC. Delfin LNG is a brownfield Deepwater Port requiring minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to four FLNG Vessels producing up to 13 million tonnes of LNG per annum. Delfin purchased the UTOS pipeline, the largest natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico. Delfin LNG received a positive Record of Decision from MARAD and approval from the Department of Energy for long-term exports of LNG to countries that do not have a Free Trade Agreement with the United States. Further information is available at www.delfinmidstream.com.

About Gunvor:

Gunvor is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded most. Gunvor has strategic investments in industrial infrastructure — refineries, pipelines, storage and terminals — that complement our core trading activity and generate sustainable value across the global supply chain for our customers. The company, which in 2021 generated U.S. $135 billion in revenue on 240 million MT of volumes, is the leading independent global trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, our ability to "Be LNG Ready" and to provide diversification and access to global LNG pricing while delivering affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy to markets in need. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "could," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "ability," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "opportunity" or "strategy." Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No assurance can be given that such forward-looking statements will be correct or achieved or that the assumptions are accurate or will not change over time.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected results include those described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our annual report on Form 10-K and any updates to those factors set forth in Chesapeake's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K which are available on its website at http://investors.chk.com. These risk factors include: the impact of inflation and commodity price volatility resulting from instability in Europe and the Middle East, COVID-19 and related supply chain constraints, and the impact of each on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update this information, except as required by applicable law. We urge you to carefully review and consider the disclosures in this release and our filings with the SEC.

SOURCE Chesapeake Energy Corporation