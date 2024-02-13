CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION, DELFIN LNG AND GUNVOR SIGN LONG-TERM LNG LIQUEFACTION OFFTAKE AGREEMENT INDEXED TO JAPAN KOREA MARKER

News provided by

Chesapeake Energy Corporation

13 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK, together with certain of its subsidiaries, collectively, "Chesapeake"), Delfin LNG LLC ("Delfin") and Gunvor Group Ltd, through Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd ("Gunvor"), today announced the entrance into a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export deal that includes executed Sales and Purchase Agreements ("SPA") for long-term liquefaction offtake.

Under the SPA, Chesapeake will purchase approximately 0.5 million tonnes ("mtpa") of LNG per annum from Delfin at a Henry Hub price and contract targeted start date in 2028 then deliver to Gunvor on an FOB basis with the sales price linked to the Japan Korea Marker ("JKM") for a period of 20 years. These volumes will represent 0.5 mtpa of the previously announced up to 2 mtpa HOA with Gunvor.

Nick Dell'Osso, Chesapeake President and CEO, said, "Today's announcement cements an important step on our path to 'Be LNG Ready' and is further recognition of the depth of our portfolio and strength of our financial position. We are pleased to formalize our agreement which provides diversification and access to global LNG pricing while enabling the delivery of affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy to markets in need."

Dudley Poston, Delfin CEO, said: "We are excited to partner with a premier company like Chesapeake. We believe our unique liquefaction solution provides Chesapeake with commercial flexibility with a reduced environmental footprint, while providing a much-needed source of additional supply to key US allies and the global LNG market."

Kalpesh Patel, Co-Head of LNG Trading and a member of the Executive Committee of Gunvor, said, "This deal represents an important step in finalizing the 0.5 mtpa out of our total of 2.0 mtpa arrangement with Chesapeake, while expanding our existing cooperation with Delfin. We continue to provide reliable and competitive logistics services to our partners by utilizing our fleet consisting of vessels procured via term charters and equity ownership. Gunvor looks forward to establishing additional agreements with the companies in the near future."

About Chesapeake:
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is powered by dedicated and innovative employees who are focused on discovering and responsibly developing leading positions in top U.S. oil and gas plays. With a goal to achieve net zero GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035, Chesapeake is committed to safely answering the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy.

About Delfin:
Delfin is a leading LNG export infrastructure development company utilizing low-cost Floating LNG technology solutions. Delfin is the parent company of Delfin LNG LLC ("Delfin LNG") and Avocet LNG LLC. Delfin LNG is a brownfield Deepwater Port requiring minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to four FLNG Vessels producing up to 13 million tonnes of LNG per annum. Delfin purchased the UTOS pipeline, the largest natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico. Delfin LNG received a positive Record of Decision from MARAD and approval from the Department of Energy for long-term exports of LNG to countries that do not have a Free Trade Agreement with the United States. Further information is available at www.delfinmidstream.com.

About Gunvor:
Gunvor is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded most. Gunvor has strategic investments in industrial infrastructure — refineries, pipelines, storage and terminals — that complement our core trading activity and generate sustainable value across the global supply chain for our customers. The company, which in 2021 generated U.S. $135 billion in revenue on 240 million MT of volumes, is the leading independent global trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, our ability to "Be LNG Ready" and to provide diversification and access to global LNG pricing while delivering affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy to markets in need. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "could," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "ability," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "opportunity" or "strategy." Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No assurance can be given that such forward-looking statements will be correct or achieved or that the assumptions are accurate or will not change over time.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected results include those described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our annual report on Form 10-K and any updates to those factors set forth in Chesapeake's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K which are available on its website at http://investors.chk.com. These risk factors include: the impact of inflation and commodity price volatility resulting from instability in Europe and the Middle East, COVID-19 and related supply chain constraints, and the impact of each on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update this information, except as required by applicable law. We urge you to carefully review and consider the disclosures in this release and our filings with the SEC.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Ayres

(405) 935-8870

[email protected]

Brooke Coe

(405) 935-8878

[email protected]

SOURCE Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Also from this source

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) today announced that it will release its 2023 fourth quarter and full year operational and financial...
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION AND SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY TO COMBINE TO ACCELERATE AMERICA'S ENERGY REACH

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION AND SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY TO COMBINE TO ACCELERATE AMERICA'S ENERGY REACH

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced that they have entered into an agreement to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.