CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES 2023 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Chesapeake Energy Corporation

19 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today announced that it will release its 2023 second quarter operational and financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:00 am EST. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-888-317-6003 / INT TOLL: 1-412-317-6061, passcode 7847679. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Chesapeake's website at www.chk.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is powered by dedicated and innovative employees who are focused on discovering and responsibly developing leading positions in top U.S. oil and gas plays. With a goal to achieve net zero GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035, Chesapeake is committed to safely answering the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy.




INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

Chris Ayres

(405) 935-8870

[email protected]

Brooke Coe

(405) 935-8878

[email protected]

6100 North Western Avenue

P.O. Box 18496

Oklahoma City, OK 73154

SOURCE Chesapeake Energy Corporation

