Chesapeake Energy Corporation Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial And Operational Results, Maintains 2019 Guidance And Announces Plans To Reduce 2020 Capital Budget

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) today reported financial and operational results for the 2019 third quarter. Highlights include:

Maintaining 2019 Production and Capital Expenditure Guidance:

2019 fourth quarter oil production projected to increase approximately 10% over 2019 third quarter levels



Brazos Valley sets net average oil production record of approximately 40,000 barrels (bbls) of oil per day for the month of October 2019 ; continue to deliver capital and operating costs ahead of projected synergies

Powder River Basin (PRB) Turner well costs down approximately 10% year to date; first Niobrara well drilled and completed since 2014 produces more than 100,000 bbls of oil in first 87 days

Continuing Progress on Prudently Managing Balance Sheet and Cash Costs:

Recently re-affirmed borrowing base of Chesapeake credit facility



Exchanged $693 million of Senior Notes and $40 million of preferred shares for 319 million common shares at an average discount of approximately 25%, reducing annual interest and preferred dividend payments

Restructured gas gathering and crude oil transportation contracts in South Texas and Brazos Valley, improving future returns

and Brazos Valley, improving future returns Reducing 2020 Capital Expenditure Forecast by Approximately 30%, Targeting Free Cash Flow:

Anticipate flat oil production year over year, utilizing 10 to 13 rigs with projected total capital expenditures of approximately $1.3 to $1.6 billion , contingent upon commodity prices

Expect to reduce 2020 production and general and administrative (G&A) expenses by approximately 10%

Doug Lawler, Chesapeake's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our execution this quarter as we continue to successfully integrate and realize value from our Brazos Valley acquisition and maximize cash flow from our oil assets while reducing capital directed to our natural gas assets. We expect our oil production to grow approximately 10% in the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter, and we remain on track to meet our 2019 total production and capital expenditure guidance. Our capital efficiency improvements, expected reduction in cash costs and anticipated capital plan position us to target free cash flow in 2020."



2019 Third Quarter Results

For the 2019 third quarter, Chesapeake reported a net loss of $61 million and a net loss available to common stockholders of $101 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. Adjusting for items typically excluded by securities analysts, the 2019 third quarter adjusted net loss attributable to Chesapeake was $188 million, or $0.11 per share, while adjusted EBITDAX was $577 million. Reconciliations of financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to non-GAAP measures are provided on pages 16 - 20 of this release.

Average daily production for the 2019 third quarter was approximately 478,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), representing year-over-year growth of 3% adjusted for asset purchases and sales, and consisted of approximately 115,000 bbls of oil, 1.989 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas and 32,000 bbls of natural gas liquids (NGL). Average daily production for the 2018 third quarter was approximately 537,000 boe and consisted of approximately 89,000 bbls of oil, 2.332 bcf of natural gas and 59,000 bbls of NGL. Oil production represented approximately 24% of the company's 2019 third quarter aggregate production, compared to 17% in the 2018 third quarter.

Despite lower average prices for our oil, natural gas and NGL sold, Chesapeake's operating margin remained flat in the 2019 third quarter, compared to the 2018 third quarter, due to an increase in oil production mix and a decrease in cash costs. Gathering, processing and transportation and G&A expenses decreased by $109 million, or approximately $1.39 per boe, while production expense increased $23 million, or $0.86 per boe, when compared to the same quarter in 2018.

Capital Spending Overview

Chesapeake invested total capital expenditures of approximately $640 million during the 2019 third quarter, including capitalized interest of $6 million, compared to approximately $551 million in the 2018 third quarter. The increase in capital expenditures in the 2019 third quarter was largely attributable to an increase in net wells spud, completed and connected. See tables below for a summary of activity and expenditures.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018



Net

Gross

Net

Gross Operated activity comparison















Average rig count

13

17

11

19 Wells spud

63

87

49

84 Wells completed

83

117

59

81 Wells connected

83

118

53

75





Three Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018* Type of cost ($ in millions)







Drilling and completion capital expenditures

$ 613



$ 531

Leasehold and additions to other PP&E

21



16

Subtotal capital expenditures

$ 634



$ 547

Capitalized interest

6



4

Total capital expenditures

$ 640



$ 551



* Financial information for 2018 has been recast to reflect the retrospective application of the successful efforts method of accounting.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, Chesapeake's principal amount of debt outstanding inclusive of Brazos Valley debt was approximately $9.732 billion, compared to $8.168 billion as of December 31, 2018. As of September 30, 2019, the company had borrowed $1.504 billion under the $3.0 billion Chesapeake credit facility, utilized approximately $53 million for various letters of credit, and had additional borrowing capacity of approximately $1.443 billion. Under the $1.3 billion Brazos Valley credit facility, the company had borrowed $900 million and had additional borrowing capacity of approximately $400 million. The borrowing base of the Chesapeake credit facility was re-affirmed in November 2019 and the redetermination process for the Brazos Valley credit facility is scheduled for the 2019 fourth quarter.

During the 2019 third quarter, Chesapeake exchanged approximately 319 million common shares for various series of Senior Notes and preferred shares totaling a principal amount of approximately $733 million. The company expects approximately $45 million in interest savings in 2020 as a result of these transactions. The company believes these transactions, together with its planned reduction in capital expenditures in 2020 and other efficiency measures, will reduce its debt levels and improve the ratios under the covenants in the company's revolving credit facility.

As of October 31, 2019, including October and November derivative contracts that have settled, approximately 80% of the company's remaining 2019 forecasted oil, natural gas and NGL production revenue was hedged, including approximately 74% and 75% of its remaining 2019 forecasted oil and natural gas production at average prices of $59.34 per bbl and $2.83 per thousand cubic feet (mcf), respectively. Additionally, Chesapeake has basis protection swaps on approximately 2 million barrels (mmbbls) of its remaining projected 2019 Eagle Ford oil production at a premium to WTI of approximately $5.67 per bbl.

In 2020, Chesapeake currently has downside protection on a portion of its 2020 projected oil production at an average price of $59.28 per bbl and on a portion of its 2020 projected gas production at an average price of $2.76 per mcf.

Operations Update and Highlights

Chesapeake's average daily production for the 2019 third quarter was approximately 478,000 boe compared to approximately 537,000 boe in the 2018 third quarter. The following tables show average daily production and average sales prices received (excluding gains/losses on derivatives) by the company's operating areas for the 2019 and 2018 third quarters.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



Oil

Natural Gas

NGL

Total



mbbl per day

$/bbl

mmcf per day

$/mcf

mbbl per day

$/bbl

mboe per day

%

$/boe Marcellus

—



—



928



1.85



—



—



154



32



11.11

Haynesville

—



—



694



2.03



—



—



116



24



12.17

Eagle Ford

51



60.13



161



2.13



16



14.24



94



20



38.62

Brazos Valley

36



58.23



62



1.70



6



8.84



53



11



43.07

Powder River Basin

20



54.17



86



1.96



5



11.49



39



8



33.09

Mid-Continent

8



55.24



57



1.63



5



12.06



22



5



26.26

Retained assets(a)

115



58.18



1,988



1.93



32



12.44



478



100



22.79

Divested assets

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Total

115



58.18



1,989



1.93



32



12.44



478



100 %

22.79







Three Months Ended September 30, 2018



Oil

Natural Gas

NGL

Total



mbbl per day

$/bbl

mmcf per day

$/mcf

mbbl per day

$/bbl

mboe per day

%

$/boe Marcellus

—



—



812



2.46



—



—



135



25



14.77

Haynesville

—



—



769



2.74



—



—



128



24



16.44

Eagle Ford

58



74.38



121



3.26



21



28.94



100



19



53.48

Powder River Basin

12



69.24



73



2.50



5



27.89



29



5



39.76

Mid-Continent

9



69.76



60



2.50



4



29.73



23



4



38.64

Retained assets(a)

79



73.07



1,835



2.63



30



28.86



415



77



27.66

Divested assets

10



67.02



497



2.91



29



29.34



122



23



24.38

Total

89



72.39



2,332



2.69



59



29.09



537



100 %

26.92







(a) Includes assets retained as of September 30, 2019.

Brazos Valley: Sets new production record

In Chesapeake's Brazos Valley area in central Texas, the company is currently utilizing four rigs and placed 25 wells on production during the 2019 third quarter, 14 of which were placed on production in the last five weeks of the quarter. As a result, the company set a new net oil production record for the month of October 2019 of approximately 40,000 bbls of oil per day, exceeding the monthly production record set by the previous operator in November 2018 while utilizing five rigs. The increase was also driven by improvements to the field's base decline through its well optimization and workover program.

As the company's subsurface understanding evolves, the commercial black oil area of the field continues to expand, further strengthening the inventory of the future drilling program. Since February 1, 2019, the company has placed 13 wells on production which have reached peak 24-hour rates of more than 1,000 bbls of oil per day. The company anticipates placing 20 wells on production in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Chesapeake continues to improve operational efficiencies in its Brazos Valley development program, resulting in a 21% decrease in completed well costs to approximately $830 per foot, and extending its average completed lateral length per well drilled to more than 9,000 feet.

Eagle Ford Shale: Gas gathering and crude oil transportation restructuring provides improved long term field economics, production anticipated to ramp in the fourth quarter

In the company's South Texas Eagle Ford asset, 2019 third quarter volumes were projected to represent the low for the year primarily due to timing of the company's development plan and longer cleanup periods associated with that development. Of the 47 wells Chesapeake placed on production during the 2019 third quarter, 46 were put to sales in August and September. The company is currently running four rigs in South Texas and anticipates placing 41 wells on production in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Additionally, Chesapeake continues to optimize its midstream and downstream commitments and has recently successfully restructured its gas gathering and crude transportation commitments in the Eagle Ford. These agreements allow the company to move away from a cost-of-service mechanism to fixed-fee gathering rate structures, as well as maximize its pipeline commitments going forward.

Powder River Basin: Turner capital efficiency continues to advance and first Niobrara well drilled since 2014 delivers record results

Chesapeake continues to recognize operational efficiencies in the Turner sandstone formation which have driven costs out of its operations, including reductions in cycle times by 25% year over year and in average drilling and completion costs by approximately $800,000, or 10%, per well through the first nine months of 2019 compared to 2018 results. These efficiency enhancements have resulted in a recent four-well Turner pad being drilled and completed for approximately $6.0 million per well, with the last 25 wells turned to sales averaging approximately $7.2 million per well.

While the Turner sandstone formation has been Chesapeake's primary focus in its PRB development program, the company remains enthusiastic about the stacked pay potential in the basin. The company recently placed on production its first Niobrara well since 2014, and in the first 87 days it has produced approximately 106,500 bbls of oil, reaching a 24-hour peak rate of greater than 1,600 bbls of oil per day. The company currently plans to drill and complete four additional Niobrara wells in 2019 and expects that more than 25% of its projected 2020 capital program will be targeting the Niobrara formation. The company is currently utilizing four rigs in the PRB, placed 26 wells on production in the 2019 third quarter and anticipates placing 17 wells on production in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Production volumes in the 2019 third quarter were less than expected, primarily driven by the impact from a group of nine wells placed on production earlier in the year in the northern edge of Chesapeake's Turner acreage. These isolated wells encountered poorer reservoir quality, resulting in lower than expected performance compared to other company-operated wells in the rest of the field. Production volumes were also negatively impacted by unplanned outages due to electrical power issues that interrupted portions of the field's midstream system. The company is working with local utility companies and its midstream partners to ensure reliable power to support all production, gathering and transportation systems.

Marcellus Shale: Recent well performance highlights capital efficiency gains

In the Marcellus Shale, the company continues its strategy of maintaining its operated production to capture the value from seasonal basin congestion and pricing, while achieving lower costs and capital requirements due to the strong performance of recent wells. Wider spacing averaging approximately 1,350 feet between well bores, fit-for-purpose modern completions and improved cycle times continue to yield impressive results for Chesapeake in the Marcellus Shale, with six wells recently turned to sales reaching peak 24-hour flow rates between 60 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas per day to a record 85 mmcf per day. The company is currently utilizing two rigs in the Marcellus, placed 17 wells on production in the 2019 third quarter and anticipates placing four wells on production in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Haynesville Shale, Mid-Continent: Allocating capital to higher-return areas in 2020

In the Haynesville Shale in Louisiana, Chesapeake placed five wells on production during the 2019 third quarter. The company has released its operated rigs and completion crews in both the Haynesville Shale and Mid-Continent areas for the rest of the year.

Key Financial and Operational Results

The table below summarizes Chesapeake's key financial and operational results during the 2019 third quarter as compared to results in the same quarter in 2018. The three months ended September 30, 2019 include Brazos Valley operations. The three months ended September 30, 2018 do not include Brazos Valley operations.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018* Barrels of oil equivalent production (in mboe)

43,991



49,413

Barrels of oil equivalent production (mboe/d)

478



537

Oil production (in mbbl/d)

115



89

Average realized oil price ($/bbl)(a)

60.66



58.77

Natural gas production (in mmcf/d)

1,989



2,332

Average realized natural gas price ($/mcf)(a)

2.38



2.69

NGL production (in mbbl/d)

32



59

Average realized NGL price ($/bbl)(a)

12.44



27.37

Production expenses ($/boe)

3.54



2.68

Gathering, processing and transportation expenses ($/boe)

6.12



7.36

Oil - ($/bbl)

3.53



3.83

Natural Gas - ($/mcf)

1.19



1.33

NGL - ($/bbl)

5.19



8.59

Production taxes ($/boe)

0.79



0.69

Exploration expenses ($ in millions)

17



22

General and administrative expenses ($/boe)(b)

1.35



1.51

General and administrative expenses (stock-based compensation) (non-cash) ($/boe)

0.13



0.12

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization ($/boe)

13.04



8.20

Interest expense ($/boe)(c)

3.99



3.32

Marketing net margin ($ in millions)(d)

(13)



(14)

Net cash provided by operating activities ($ in millions)

329



444

Net cash provided by operating activities ($/boe)

7.48



8.99

Net loss ($ in millions)

(61)



(146)

Net loss available to common stockholders ($ in millions)

(101)



(169)

Net loss per share available to common stockholders – diluted ($)

(0.06)



(0.19)

Adjusted EBITDAX ($ in millions)(e)

577



584

Adjusted EBITDAX ($/boe)

13.12



11.82

Adjusted net loss attributable to Chesapeake ($ in millions)(f)

(188)



(8)

Adjusted net loss attributable to Chesapeake per share - diluted ($)(g)

(0.11)



(0.01)







* Financial information for 2018 has been recast to reflect the retrospective application of the successful efforts method of accounting.







(a) Includes the effects of realized gains (losses) from hedging, but excludes the effects of unrealized gains (losses) from hedging.



(b) Excludes expenses associated with stock-based compensation, which are recorded in general and administrative expenses in Chesapeake's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.



(c) Includes the effects of realized (gains) losses from interest rate derivatives, excludes the effects of unrealized (gains) losses from interest rate derivatives and is shown net of amounts capitalized.



(d) Marketing net margin is marketing gross margin of ($12) million and ($19) million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, excluding non-cash amortization of ($1) million and $5 million, respectively, related to the buy down of a transportation agreement.



(e) Defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, and exploration expense, as adjusted to remove the effects of certain items detailed in the Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX. This is a non-GAAP measure.



(f) Defined as net income (loss) attributable to Chesapeake, as adjusted to remove the effects of certain items detailed in the Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chesapeake. This is a non-GAAP measure.



(g) Our presentation of diluted adjusted net loss attributable to Chesapeake per share excludes 183 million and 208 million shares for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which are considered antidilutive when calculating diluted earnings per share.

2019 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Results Conference Call Update

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018*

2019

2018* REVENUES AND OTHER:















Oil, natural gas and NGL(a)

$ 1,170



$ 1,199



$ 3,553



$ 3,424

Marketing

889



1,219



3,038



3,738

Total Revenues

2,059



2,418



6,591



7,162

Other

15



16



45



48

Gains (losses) on sales of assets

13



(10)



33



27

Total Revenues and Other

2,087



2,424



6,669



7,237

OPERATING EXPENSES:















Oil, natural gas and NGL production

155



132



453



417

Oil, natural gas and NGL gathering, processing and transportation

270



364



815



1,060

Production taxes

35



34



109



91

Exploration

17



22



56



123

Marketing

901



1,238



3,071



3,798

General and administrative

66



81



258



273

Restructuring and other termination costs

—



—



—



38

Provision for legal contingencies, net

—



8



3



17

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

573



405



1,672



1,335

Impairments

9



58



11



122

Other operating (income) expense

15



—



79



(1)

Total Operating Expenses

2,041



2,342



6,527



7,273

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

46



82



142



(36)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):















Interest expense

(177)



(165)



(513)



(482)

Gains (losses) on investments

(4)



—



(28)



139

Gains (losses) on purchases or exchanges of debt

70



(68)



70



(68)

Other income

3



6



30



62

Total Other Expense

(108)



(227)



(441)



(349)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(62)



(145)



(299)



(385)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1)



1



(315)



(8)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(61)



(146)



16



(377)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

—



—



—



(1)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHESAPEAKE

(61)



(146)



16



(378)

Preferred stock dividends

(23)



(23)



(69)



(69)

Loss on exchange of preferred stock

(17)



—



(17)



—

NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ (101)



$ (169)



$ (70)



$ (447)

LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:















Basic

$ (0.06)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.49)

Diluted

$ (0.06)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.49)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON AND COMMON EQUIVALENT SHARES OUTSTANDING (in millions):















Basic

1,698



910



1,570



909

Diluted

1,698



910



1,570



909







* Financial information for 2018 has been recast to reflect the retrospective application of the successful efforts method of accounting.







(a) See Supplemental Data - Oil, Natural Gas and NGL Production and Sales Prices for a reconciliation of oil, natural gas and NGL revenue before and after the effect of financial derivatives.

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions) (unaudited)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 14



$ 4

Other current assets

1,389



1,594

Total Current Assets

1,403



1,598











Property and equipment, net

14,876



10,818

Other long-term assets

300



319

Total Assets

$ 16,579



$ 12,735











Current liabilities

$ 2,348



$ 2,887

Long-term debt, net

9,133



7,341

Other long-term liabilities

363



374

Total Liabilities

11,844



10,602











Preferred stock

1,631



1,671

Noncontrolling interests

39



41

Common stock and other stockholders' equity

3,065



421

Total Equity

4,735



2,133











Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 16,579



$ 12,735













CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

($ in millions)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018*

2019

2018*

















Beginning cash and cash equivalents

$ 4



$ 3



$ 4



$ 5



















Net cash provided by operating activities

329



444



1,182



1,395



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Drilling and completion costs(a)

(570)



(479)



(1,640)



(1,407)

Business combination, net

—



—



(353)



—

Acquisitions of proved and unproved properties

(14)



(16)



(31)



(118)

Proceeds from divestitures of proved and unproved properties

28



11



110



395

Additions to other property and equipment

(9)



(6)



(27)



(11)

Proceeds from sales of other property and equipment

2



1



6



75

Proceeds from sales of investments

—



—



—



74

Net cash used in investing activities

(563)



(489)



(1,935)



(992)



















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

244



46



763



(404)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

10



1



10



(1)

Ending cash and cash equivalents

$ 14



$ 4



$ 14



$ 4







* Financial information for 2018 has been recast to reflect the retrospective application of the successful efforts method of accounting.







(a) Includes capitalized interest of $6 million and $4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and includes capitalized interest of $19 million and $13 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.