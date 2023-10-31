CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today reported third quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $506 million

Net income of $70 million , or $0.49 per diluted share (all per share amounts stated on a diluted basis); adjusted net income (1) of $155 million , or $1.09 per share

Delivered total net production of 3,495 mmcfe per day and adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $580 million

Returned more than $200 million to shareholders through base dividend and share buybacks; announced total quarterly dividend of $0.575 per common share to be paid in December 2023

Cash on hand of approximately $713 million as of September 30, 2023

Upgraded to positive watch while maintaining BB at S&P Global Ratings; advancing path toward Investment Grade credit status

Entered into new heads of agreements (HOA) with Vitol to provide gas sufficient to produce up to 1 mtpa of LNG with net back indexed to the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) for 15 years

Joined the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0

Nick Dell'Osso, Chesapeake's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our team is operating at the highest and safest levels, and delivered another strong quarter. We continue to show the resilience of this organization and assets in the midst of lower commodity prices. Our strong balance sheet and deep liquidity underpin the leading rock, returns and runway of our portfolio and have allowed us to maintain our repurchase program in the midst of the trough of the commodity cycle. Our focus is clear — to 'Be LNG Ready' and opportunistically capitalize on our strong financial position and leading operating performance. We remain confident in our ability to deliver affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy with peer-leading returns to shareholders."

Operational Results

Third quarter net production was approximately 3,495 mmcfe per day (97% natural gas and 3% total liquids). This production was delivered despite the elective deferral of 60% of the planned third quarter Marcellus turn in lines and the extension of elective curtailments. The company used an average of nine rigs to drill 35 wells, down from 53 in the second quarter, and placed 34 wells on production which includes 16 wells in the South Texas Rich Eagle Ford asset.

Chesapeake is currently operating nine rigs and three completion crews including four rigs and two crews in the Marcellus and five rigs and one crew in the Haynesville.

Chesapeake continued to build upon its peer leading operational performance, recognizing additional efficiency improvements during the third quarter. In the Marcellus, the company achieved its fastest drilling program performance of all-time, averaging 1,367 feet per day during the quarter. This included four of the top 10 longest laterals in the company's history. In the Haynesville, Chesapeake continues to benefit from ongoing midstream debottlenecking and gas flow assurance efforts, resulting in lower line pressure and a ~15% quarter-over-quarter reduction in deferred volume due to pipeline / sales disruptions.

In addition to its operational performance records, the combined employee and contractor Total Recordable Incident Rate for the first nine months of 2023 improved ~50% over the same time period last year.

The company expects to drill 35 – 45 wells and place 50 – 60 wells on production in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company's operating plan remains flexible, as illustrated by the deferral of third quarter turn in lines in the Marcellus, and is prepared for further adjustments based on market conditions.

Year-to-date, the company has acquired 34,000 additional net lease acres in the Marcellus and Haynesville plays at an average cost of $1,500 per acre.

LNG Update

On its continued path to Be LNG Ready, the company entered into a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Vitol Inc. (Vitol). Under the agreement, Chesapeake will supply natural gas sufficient to produce up to 1.0 mtpa of LNG which, post liquefaction, would be purchased by Vitol at a price indexed to JKM beginning in 2028 for a period of 15 years.

Financial and Shareholder Return Update

During the third quarter of 2023, Chesapeake generated $506 million of operating cash flow, had $713 million of cash on hand, and an undrawn $2.0 billion credit facility at quarter-end.

The company repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock for approximately $130 million at an average price of $86.16 per share in the third quarter. Through October 27, 2023, Chesapeake repurchased approximately 3.8 million shares of its common stock for approximately $316 million at an average price of $81.09 per share. Chesapeake has approximately $600 million remaining under its share repurchase program and, in total, has repurchased approximately 16 million shares of its common stock at a cost of approximately $1.4 billion under its current $2 billion authorization.

In the third quarter, the company's credit rating outlook was moved to positive watch by S&P Global Ratings. Since April 2023, Chesapeake's issuer default rating has been updated to 'BB+' maintaining a positive outlook and 'Ba1' with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings and Moody's, respectively. The agencies noted increased scale, conservative financial policy, and cash optionality as fundamental to the company's continued rating improvements.

Sustainability Update

The company continued to advance its commitment to transparency and enhanced disclosures by joining the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0. OGMP 2.0 is the flagship oil and gas reporting and mitigation program of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the only comprehensive, measurement-based international reporting framework for the sector. The company expects to submit its full implementation plan for OGMP 2.0 in 2024.

The company also announced a unique partnership with Eavor Inc. and the U.S. Air Force to provide Eavor-LoopTM generated geothermal energy to the Joint Base San Antonio Facility in Texas. Chesapeake will aid the project through its expertise in subsurface engineering, surface regulatory and impact mitigation and geologic resource characterization.

Financial Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and 2023 Guidance

The company's 2023 third quarter financial and operational results, along with non-GAAP measures that adjust for items that are typically excluded by securities analysts, are available on the company's website. Such non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures and other disclosures are provided with the supplemental financial tables and management's updated guidance for 2023 available on the company's new website at www.chk.com.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) is powered by dedicated and innovative employees who are focused on discovering and responsibly developing leading positions in top U.S. oil and gas plays. With a goal to achieve net zero GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035, Chesapeake is committed to safely answering the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy.

