Chesapeake Eye Care Rebrands Platform as Vision Innovation Partners

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Eye Care has rebranded under the name Vision Innovation Partners, in recognition of its growing market leadership in ophthalmology within the Mid-Atlantic region. The company chose the name Vision Innovation Partners following an extensive renaming process. "We view the practices that join us as true partners, with each contributing to our platform of innovation, best practices, efficiency and outstanding patient care. We think our new name fits just right," says Vision Innovation Partners' CEO Michael Dunn.

Vision Innovation Partners (formerly Chesapeake Eye Care Management Group) has acquired a majority interest in Eye Care Specialists (ECS), a leading ophthalmology practice group with nine locations in northeastern Pennsylvania. ECS includes a surgery center, seven comprehensive ophthalmology practices and Revive MedSpa.

According to Mr. Dunn, this is the largest group to join the company. "We are pleased to welcome ECS. Drs. Harvey Reiser, Richard Roth, Erik Kruger and Joshua Hedaya and their talented team bring tremendous synergy and value to our growing company. This partnership represents the foundation of our growing presence in Pennsylvania."

"We are so pleased to be a part of the Vision Innovation Partners organization," says Eye Care Specialists founder Harvey Reiser, MD. "The opportunities to share and adopt best practices, achieve operational efficiencies and be a part of a larger team will truly enhance our practice and challenge the professionals who work here."

The acquisition of Eye Care Specialists – its eighth in just under two years, demonstrates Vision Innovation Partners' continued commitment to recruiting top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested over $2 billion of equity capital in over 80 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

