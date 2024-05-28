Chesapeake Independent Physician Association Expands into Virginia

New Market Gives More Providers Opportunity to Participate in Value-Based Care Programs

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems (CHS), a management services organization for providers and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), recently announced expansion into a new market, offering providers in Virginia an opportunity to join Chesapeake Independent Physician Association (CIPA) to drive greater collaboration around value-based care.

Chesapeake IPA

CIPA, managed by Collaborative Health Systems and operating in Maryland since 2018, includes more than 150 provider groups and two Medicare Shared Savings Programs (MSSP), Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, and several commercial health plan programs. The IPA also offers participating practices the benefits derived from belonging to a larger group, including improved Medicare Fee-For-Service rates, value-based programs offered by health plans and financial incentives.

"This is an exciting step in our business initiatives and growth efforts to align with providers who are focused on succeeding in value-based care," said Anthony Valdés, president of Collaborative Health Systems. "We look forward to welcoming new providers into our network."

Practices that participate in CIPA have a trusted partner that can offer tools and resources to coordinate care, engage with patients and provide administrative support. Other participation benefits include working alongside healthcare providers who have a vested interest in value-based care, reducing practice costs, improving operational efficiency, increasing practice revenue and achieving greater patient health outcomes.

About Collaborative Health Systems (CHS)

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. CHS currently manages four REACH ACOs, six MSSP ACOs, three Independent Physician Associations and a Care Transformation Organization. CHS additionally contracts with private payers to help its providers expand their participation in value-based care across lines of business such as Medicare Advantage. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.CollaborativeHealthSystems.com.

