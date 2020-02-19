CHESAPEAKE, Va., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRmep recommends the City of Chesapeake revoke its conditional use permit issued to Caden-Energix Hickory to build a 32 megawatt solar energy facility. Last week the Israeli company Energix Renewable Energy Ltd., which owns Caden Energix Hickory LLC, appeared on a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights list.

IRmep obtained, reviewed and publicly released the City of Chesapeake and Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality permit process docket. IRmep finds regulators have not properly weighed the moral hazard of licensing a project with problematic foreign ultimate beneficial owners alleged by UNHCR to routinely engage in overseas human rights violations.

Virginia counties and cities determine through conditional use and construction permit licensing which solar energy producers operate within their jurisdictions. There is major competition for such opportunities between upstanding domestic corporate citizens based in Virginia and other states. Lack of due diligence into problematic foreign beneficial owners could produce negative outcomes for Chesapeake. Chesapeake is relying on Energix to respect its commitments to the local population, landowners, future site remediation, as well as other major project and legal obligations.

IRmep is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit corporation researching U.S. Middle East policy formulation since 2002.

SOURCE Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy

