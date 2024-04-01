Chesapeake Technology International, Corp. a Portfolio Company of Bluestone Investment Partners, Acquires Asymmetric Technologies LLC

Acquisition marks CTI's second investment to bring advanced solutions for DOD's UAS requirements.

MCLEAN, Va., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Technology International, Corp. (CTI), a leader in the development and integration of government-open solutions for the invisible battlespaces, announced today that it has acquired Asymmetric Technologies LLC (Asymmetric). The acquisition will expand CTI's product portfolio by integrating Asymmetric's advanced IronClad and Whisper products to support flight autonomy and edge communications across Department of Defense (DoD) and National Security customers.

Founded in 2011, Asymmetric specializes in the development of open-source technology tailored to mission-specific needs, complementing CTI's technology approach to Sense, Evaluate, and deliver Effects to the invisible battlespaces. The Asymmetric commitment to quality engineering and innovative design has established them as a preferred vendor to support edge communication and situational awareness programs across the DoD and National Security landscape.

"Both Asymmetric and CTI have warfighter focused missions and engineering focused cultures," said Jay Moorman, CEO of CTI. "This acquisition will enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive software and purpose-built hardware products and solutions for our customers and reaffirms our strategy to invest in our business to address evolving national security needs."

Asymmetric's innovative open-architecture product portfolio is highly complementary with CTI's existing solution-sets. Its technology includes National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliant, cyber-secure flight controllers, and innovative waveform technologies. The acquisition also provides CTI a broader range of hardware development and technology transition capabilities across systems of systems interoperability, autonomous systems development, and edge communications.

Asymmetric's President, Rob Hettler, said, "By joining the CTI team, we broaden our reach across the DoD and National Security landscape by leveraging CTI's unique invisible battlespace situational awareness expertise to fuel our growth. We look forward to the opportunities this combination will bring to our customers and team members."

Dustan Hellwig, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of CTI commented: "The acquisition of Asymmetric marks another milestone in our strategic growth journey. It complements our existing technology and expands our capabilities to support emerging needs from our customers. We are excited by the opportunities this acquisition brings for continued innovation and advancements on behalf of our customers."

About CTI

CTI is dedicated to delivering quality solutions to our Defense and Intelligence community customers. At CTI, we create collaboration where none exists, and deliver solutions from ideation to operation, by rapidly providing open, integrated, technology solutions for the Invisible Battlespaces. We bring technology to the fight. To find out more and learn how CTI allows customers to SEE the Invisible Battlespaces, please visit http://www.ctic.us/ .

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government technology arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector. Please visit www.bluestoneinv.com for more information.

