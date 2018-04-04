Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership

"We are extremely excited about our new relationship with Tennessee Urology and look forward to expanding the exemplary urologic care that they have been providing to their patients in the Knoxville area for many years," said Sanford J. Siegel, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Urology. "With their dedicated physicians and staff, and a culture focused on patients, employees and the community, this relationship will be a strong and viable contributor to our growth both in Tennessee as well as nationally."

Dr. Lee Congleton, President of Tennessee Urology, commented that, "We are very enthusiastic about the opportunity that this partnership with CUA brings to our practice. Their significant financial resources and depth of operational knowledge will allow us to expand our range of clinical services as well as broaden our geographic reach within Tennessee. My partners and I are truly honored and excited to be part of the CUA family."

TUA's 18 physicians will continue to care for patients in their existing offices in the greater Knoxville area: Mark G. Bowles, MD; Katherine M. Cameron, MD; Stuart Chasan, MD; Walter W. Chiles III, MD; Lee Congleton, MD; Brandon Cottrell, MD; Sean Delair, MD; Michael Douglas, DO; Christopher Harris, MD; Timothy LeRoy, MD; Garrett Lischer, MD; Eric R. Nicely, MD; Brian Parker, MD; Randall E. Pearson, MD; Christopher E. Ramsey, MD; Charles W. Reynolds, MD; Preston Shepherd, MD; Adam Shrewsberry, MD.

Contact Information for the Physicians of Tennessee Urology:

Corporate Office

9041 Executive Park Dr., Suite 112, Knoxville, TN 37923, 865-690-0602

Crossville Office

49 Cleveland St., Suite 230, Crossville, TN 38555, 865-483-1093

Harriman Office

1885 Tanner Way, Suite 240, Harriman, TN 37748, 865-376-4291

Lenoir City Office

550 Town Creek Rd. E, Suite 203/204, Lenoir City, TN 37772, 865-986-4713

Park West I Office

9330 Park W Blvd., Suite 308, Knoxville, TN 37923, 865-691-3061



Park West II Office

9245 Park W Blvd., Suite 308, Knoxville, TN 37923, 865-690-3811

Oak Ridge Office

800 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Suite A101 Jackson Plaza, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, 865-483-1093

North Knoxville Medical Center Office

7557 Dannaher Way, Suite 230 Physicians Plaza A, Powell, TN 37849, 865-938-5222

Clinton Office

2130 N Charles Seviers Blvd., Suite 3, Clinton, TN, 37716, 865-483-1093

Jefferson City Office

120 Hospital Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760, 865-694-3811

Newport Office

434 4th Street, Suite 305, Newport, TN 37821, 865-690-7621

About Chesapeake Urology

Chesapeake Urology Associates, LLC (CUA) is a fully-integrated urology practice providing a comprehensive array of urologic services to its patients. The Company operates 25 medical offices and 17 AAAHC-certified ambulatory surgery centers in Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Carroll, Montgomery, Prince George's, and Anne Arundel counties and in Baltimore City, and has a staff of more than 725 including 87 physicians, 80 which are urologists. Chesapeake Urology has been named one of the top places to work in healthcare nationally by Modern Healthcare magazine and Becker's ASC Review, and locally by the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore magazine and the Baltimore Business Journal. Our vision is to support the creation of a national network of urology affiliates which will enable urologists to better meet the needs of their patients by leveraging the financial and operational strengths of CUA. For additional information about Chesapeake Urology, please visit ChesapeakeUrology.com.

Contact:

Patricia Schnably

Chesapeake Urology Associates, LLC

25 Crossroads Drive, Suite 306, Owings Mills, MD 21117

443-738-8107

pschnably@cua.md

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-urology-expands-geographic-presence-with-tennessee-urology-associates-partnership-300624298.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Urology Associates

Related Links

http://www.chesapeakeurology.com

