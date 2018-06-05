Chesapeake Urology expands presence into Maryland's Eastern Shore and Delaware

"Peninsula is the Eastern Shore's leading urology practice with four board-certified physicians and 39 staff members, and has been serving patients with exceptional urological care for more than 50 years," said Sanford J. Siegel, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Urology. "We welcome Peninsula's physicians and staff to Chesapeake Urology and look forward to the strong contribution they will make to our practice."

Mark T. Edney, M.D., a partner with Peninsula Urology, commented, "We are very pleased to be part of Chesapeake Urology and excited about the opportunities this partnership affords our practice. We have adopted the Chesapeake Urology brand name and look forward to leveraging their significant resources and depth of operational knowledge to expand the range of clinical services we provide to patients in this region."

Peninsula's physicians - Mark T. Edney, M.D., MBA, Harold I. Genvert, M.D., C. Doyle Maull, M.D., and Mark S. Shimko, M.D. - will continue to care for patients in their existing offices.

Salisbury, MD Office

1342 S. Division Street, Unit 401, Salisbury, MD 21804; 410-546-2133

Berlin, MD Office

314 Franklin Avenue, Suite 302, Berlin, MD 21811; 410-546-2133

Seaford, DE Office

1340 Middleford Road, Unit 402, Seaford, DE 19973; 410-546-2133

About Chesapeake Urology

Chesapeake Urology is a fully-integrated urology practice providing a comprehensive array of urologic services to its patients. The Company operates 28 medical offices and 18 AAAHC-certified ambulatory surgery centers in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Carroll, Montgomery, Prince George's, Wicomico, Worchester, MD counties, Baltimore City, and Sussex County, DE, and has a staff of more than 800 including 87 physicians, 80 who are urologists. Chesapeake Urology has been named one of the top places to work in healthcare nationally by Modern Healthcare magazine and Becker's ASC Review, and locally by the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore magazine and the Baltimore Business Journal. Our vision is to support the creation of a national network of urology affiliates which will enable urologists to better meet the needs of their patients by leveraging the financial and operational strengths of Chesapeake Urology. For additional information, please visit ChesapeakeUrology.com.

