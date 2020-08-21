Chesapeake Urology Named First Axonics® Center of Excellence in the U.S.

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Chesapeake Urology physicians and their teams have been designated as Axonics Centers of Excellence by Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. The designation recognizes Andrew Shapiro, M.D., Lisa Hawes, M.D., and Aisha Taylor, M.D. for their high level of expertise with Axonics Therapy and commitment to changing the lives of patients suffering from bladder and bowel dysfunction. Chesapeake Urology is the first national Axonics Center of Excellence in the U.S.

The Axonics Center of Excellence program recognizes highly trained and experienced physicians and clinical practices that are committed to patient education and providing exemplary care to achieve optimal clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Today, millions of Americans suffer from overactive bladder and fecal incontinence.1 Patients with chronic and debilitating symptoms related to bladder and bowel dysfunction now have a new treatment option that the physicians at Chesapeake Urology are calling, "The best overactive bladder treatment in over a decade."

How Axonics Works

Axonics Therapy's small implant gently stimulates the sacral nerve (sacral neuromodulation), restoring normal communication between the brain and the bladder. Axonics Therapy has been clinically proven to provide rapid and long-lasting relief of symptoms associated with bladder and bowel dysfunction.

In a clinical study, 129 patients with urgency incontinence were treated with Axonics Therapy. At 1-year, 89% of patients had successful therapy and 93% of patients were satisfied with their therapy.2

Benefits of Axonics Sacral Neuromodulation Therapy

Axonics is designed to provide therapy for at least 15 years.

Axonics is the first MRI compatible sacral neuromodulation technology, allowing patients to undergo a full-body MRI with no problems.

Axonics is the first rechargeable system with a simple remote that is easy to use for all age groups.

"Chesapeake Urology is proud to be recognized as a Center of Excellence. This designation is a testament to the dedication of our entire team, and in particular to Drs. Hawes, Shapiro, and Taylor," said Brad Lerner, President, Chesapeake Urology.

"We are committed to providing the best care to our patients and are extremely excited to offer Axonics Therapy," added Dr. Shapiro, who was one of a handful of national providers involved with the clinical trial that led to the approval of the device. Dr. Shapiro was also the first physician in the state of Maryland to implant the Axonics neuromodulation device in a patient.

For more information on Axonics, visit: https://www.chesapeakeurology.com/specialties/neuromodulation-therapy-for-overactive-bladder/axonics-therapy/

About Chesapeake Urology

Chesapeake Urology, an affiliate of United Urology Group, is a fully-integrated urology practice providing a comprehensive array of urologic services to its patients. The Company operates 24 medical offices and 17 AAAHC-certified ambulatory surgery centers in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Carroll, Montgomery, Prince George's, Wicomico, Worchester counties in Maryland, Baltimore City, and Sussex County, Delaware, and has a staff of more than 900 including 90 physicians, 84 who are urologists. Chesapeake Urology has been named one of the top places to work in healthcare nationally by Modern Healthcare magazine and Becker's ASC Review, and locally by the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore magazine and the Baltimore Business Journal. For additional information, please visit ChesapeakeUrology.com.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and Sacral Neuromodulation

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impacts quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. Axonics SNM therapy, which has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function, is now being offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and in dozens of select hospitals in Western Europe. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

