Chesapeake Urology Welcomes Aisha Taylor, M.D., Female Pelvic Medicine Specialist and Reconstructive Surgeon to its Growing Team of Dynamic Female Urology Professionals

"The addition of Dr. Taylor to our women's urologic health program greatly benefits our female patients with both common and complex urologic health issues," stated Brad Lerner, M.D., F.A.C.S., President of Chesapeake Urology. "Her extensive experience in and focus on female pelvic health as well as reconstructive surgery complements our strong team of female urology specialists and brings even more expertise to our patients. We are very fortunate to have Dr. Taylor as part of the Chesapeake Urology family."

On joining the Chesapeake Urology team, Dr. Taylor explained, "I am here to provide compassionate care to women with bladder and pelvic health issues. To these women I say: 'You are strong and resilient but that does not mean you have to suffer from urinary leakage or bothersome vaginal complaints. Your entire story is very important to me and I am ready to listen. No detail is too small. My goal is to help you experience a significant improvement in your quality of life.'"

Prior to joining Chesapeake Urology in March 2019, Dr. Taylor was an Assistant Professor, Department of Urology, at the UMPC Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh, one of the nation's top hospitals specializing in women.

Dr. Taylor received her medical degree from Harvard Medical School. She completed her residency in urologic surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital before completing her fellowship in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at Case Western Reserve University.

She has published articles and book chapters on topics including urinary incontinence in women, chronic pelvic pain conditions, interstitial cystitis and the management of recurrent urinary tract infections. Her awards include the Northwestern McGaw Award for Excellence in Teaching, the Northwestern Memorial Hospital Susan B. Pearlman Award for Humanism and the Northwestern Memorial Hospital Department of Urology Dr. Leander Riba Award for Humanism in Medicine.

Dr. Taylor is a member of the American Urological Association, the Society of Women in Urology, and the Society of Urodynamics and Female Urology.

About Chesapeake Urology

Chesapeake Urology is a fully-integrated urology practice providing a comprehensive array of urologic services to its patients. The Company operates 24 medical offices and 17 AAAHC-certified ambulatory surgery centers in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Carroll, Montgomery, Prince George's, Wicomico, Worchester counties in Maryland, Baltimore City, and Sussex County, Delaware, and has a staff of more than 800 including 87 physicians, 80 who are urologists. Chesapeake Urology has been named one of the top places to work in healthcare nationally by Modern Healthcare magazine and Becker's ASC Review, and locally by the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore magazine and the Baltimore Business Journal. For additional information, please visit ChesapeakeUrology.com.

