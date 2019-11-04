Chesapeake Urology Welcomes Leader In Pediatric Urology, Adam J.M. Kern, M.D.

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Urology recently welcomed Adam J.M. Kern, M.D., as Director of Pediatric Urology at Chesapeake Urology for Children, a comprehensive pediatric urology program that covers the urologic care needs of children from pre-birth and infants to adolescents throughout the greater Maryland region. Dr. Kern is one of the foremost fellowship-trained pediatric urologists in the Mid-Atlantic.

Dr. Kern brings his unique care philosophy of treating each patient as if they were his own family to his practice. Dr. Kern and his team at Chesapeake Urology for Children are committed to filling the need for highly skilled pediatric urologic care, catering to the specialized urologic needs of kids.

"I believe strongly in open and honest communication between staff, patients, and parents, creating an environment of trust and compassionate care that is the hallmark of Chesapeake Urology for Children's patient care philosophy," stated Dr. Kern, who will be seeing patients in the program's Columbia office and will have hospital privileges at Anne Arundel Medical Center, the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, and Howard County General Hospital.

"Along with Dr. Kern, we have put together a strong, specialty-trained team of nurses, pediatric sonographers, fellowship-trained pediatric anesthesiologists, operating room staff, medical assistants, and office staff, whose collective goal is to provide comprehensive, gentle, and personal care to pediatric patients throughout the region," said Brad Lerner, M.D., F.A.C.S., President of Chesapeake Urology.

Dr. Kern earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine, during which time he was awarded a Howard Hughes Medical Institute research fellowship at the National Institutes of Health. He went on to complete his general surgery internship at the Johns Hopkins Hospital and his urological surgery residency training at the James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. He then completed an additional two-year fellowship in pediatric urological surgery at the Children's Medical Center at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

About Chesapeake Urology for Children

Chesapeake Urology for Children is a comprehensive program that offers diagnosis and treatment for a wide variety of pediatric urologic conditions from pre-birth through age 18 years. The program includes specialized services including pediatric anesthesia, physical therapy, and ultrasound, all geared toward children's unique care needs. The pediatric specialists understand that a visit to the doctor and surgery can be especially stressful for children and parents alike, and take extra steps to ensure compassionate care for all patients and families. Dr. Kern believes strongly in education and provides a wealth of resources for parents and patients about specific conditions and treatments. Chesapeake Urology for Children's dedicated pediatric surgery center also caters to the smallest patients. The program is located at 10710 Charter Drive, Suite 130, Columbia, MD. For more information, visit www.chesapeakeurologyforchildren.com.

About Chesapeake Urology

Chesapeake Urology, an affiliate of United Urology Group, is a fully-integrated urology practice providing a comprehensive array of urologic services to its patients. The Company operates 24 medical offices and 17 AAAHC-certified ambulatory surgery centers in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Carroll, Montgomery, Prince George's, Wicomico, Worchester counties in Maryland, Baltimore City, and Sussex County, Delaware, and has a staff of more than 900 including 90 physicians, 84 who are urologists. Chesapeake Urology has been named one of the top places to work in healthcare nationally by Modern Healthcare magazine and Becker's ASC Review, and locally by the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore magazine and the Baltimore Business Journal. For additional information, please visit ChesapeakeUrology.com.

About United Urology Group

United Urology Group is a national management services organization whose member groups of urology practices today include: Chesapeake Urology, with 24 offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware; Tennessee Urology, based in Knoxville, TN with 9 offices; and Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver, Boulder and Front Range areas with 12 offices. United Urology Group members' collective staff today number more than 1,200 employees, including 124 physicians. United Urology's vision is to support the creation of a national network of urology affiliates, through acquisition and organic growth, which will enable urologists to better meet the needs of their patients by leveraging the financial and operational strengths of United Urology.

