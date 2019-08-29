Chesapeake Urology Welcomes Three New Physicians, Expanding Specialty Services in Baltimore and Montgomery Counties and Baltimore City

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Urology, an affiliate of United Urology Group, recently welcomed three new fellowship-trained physicians to its growing team of specialists and general urologists. The addition of Laura L. Giusto, M.D., Melissa Mendez, M.D., and Alan L. Kaplan, M.D., M.B.A., continues to expand Chesapeake Urology's reach into specialties such as female pelvic medicine, reconstructive surgery, sexual dysfunction, as well as general urology.

Laura L. Giusto, M.D., a specialist in female pelvic medicine, genitourinary reconstructive surgery and voiding dysfunction was fellowship-trained at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery (FPMRS). Dr. Giusto specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of various urogenital conditions in men and women including urinary incontinence, voiding dysfunction, overactive bladder, neurogenic bladder, pelvic organ prolapse, female urethral disease (diverticulum and strictures), pelvic floor disorders, and vaginal fistulas. She is also one of a few surgeons in the area who performs robotic sacrocolpopexy and mesh removal, as well as reconstruction surgery. Her other interests and areas of expertise include neuromodulation therapy, bladder and pelvic floor Botox® injection, minimally invasive robotic surgery, complex reconstruction of the lower urinary tract and management of complications of vaginal and lower urinary tract surgery including mesh removal. Dr. Giusto sees patients at Chesapeake Urology's Continence Center in Owings Mills, MD.

Dr. Giusto earned her medical degree with distinction in service to the community from the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. She completed her general surgery internship and urology residency training and specialized surgical training at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. In addition, Dr. Giusto also served as chief resident in urologic oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center. She went on to sub-specialize in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery by completing a two-year, ACGME accredited fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

Alan L. Kaplan, M.D., M.B.A., is an experienced general urologist for men and women who sees patients at Chesapeake Urology's office at Saint Agnes Hospital in the Angelos Medical Pavilion. In addition to general urology, Dr. Kaplan specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of BPH/enlarged prostate, erectile dysfunction, hematuria, kidney stones, low testosterone, overactive bladder in men and women, as well as performing vasectomies. He previously practiced in Los Angeles and was Medical Director at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital and Assistant Professor of Urology at UCLA, one of the nation's premier departments of urology.

Dr. Kaplan earned his medical degree from Tel Aviv University in 2010 and went on to complete his urology residency training at the UCLA School of Medicine. Following his residency, Dr. Kaplan completed a fellowship in Healthcare Strategy and Leadership at the UCLA Health System in 2017 and furthered his education by completing a Master of Business Administration at the UCLA Anderson School of Management in 2019.

In addition to his urology practice, Dr. Kaplan is involved in health policy and advocacy for urologic patients through the American Urological Association (AUA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Dr. Kaplan is a staunch advocate for patient and community health education and led several innovative health outreach programs in his previous position.

Melissa Mendez, M.D. is fellowship-trained from one of the top programs in the nation in sexual dysfunction, genital reconstructive surgery, andrology, and male infertility. Dr. Mendez specializes in comprehensive erectile dysfunction management, penile prosthetics (implants), male and female sexual dysfunction, Peyronie's disease, testosterone replacement therapy, male infertility, microscopic surgery, male and female stress urinary incontinence, and male pelvic pain and testicular pain. She also has interests in stone disease, BPH/enlarged prostate, overactive bladder, hematuria, and non-invasive bladder cancer. Dr. Mendez sees patients in Chesapeake Urology's Silver Spring, MD location.

Dr. Mendez received her medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She completed her residency in urologic surgery at Duke University Hospital before completing her fellowship in sexual dysfunction, genital reconstructive surgery, andrology, and male infertility with Dr. Rafael Carrion at the University of South Florida. She also received a Fulbright Grant and trained in China for one year, studying traditional Chinese medicine. Prior to starting her medical training, Dr. Mendez worked at the Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation in immunology and at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine as a researcher. Dr. Mendez is fluent in Chinese.

"The addition of these three highly skilled physicians will greatly benefit our patients who have either common or complex urologic health issues," stated Brad Lerner, M.D., F.A.C.S., President of Chesapeake Urology. "Dr. Mendez's and Dr. Giusto's extensive training in female pelvic health, as well as reconstructive surgery and sexual dysfunction complements our strong team of female urology and sexual medicine specialists, while Dr. Kaplan's experience in general urology and healthcare advocacy brings a unique perspective to the practice of medicine. We are very fortunate to have these talented physicians join the Chesapeake Urology family."

About Chesapeake Urology

Chesapeake Urology, an affiliate of United Urology Group, is a fully-integrated urology practice providing a comprehensive array of urologic services to its patients. The Company operates 24 medical offices and 18 AAAHC-certified ambulatory surgery centers in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Carroll, Montgomery, Prince George's, Wicomico, Worchester counties in Maryland, Baltimore City, and Sussex County, Delaware, and has a staff of more than 850 including 90 physicians, 84 who are urologists. Chesapeake Urology has been named one of the top places to work in healthcare nationally by Modern Healthcare magazine and Becker's ASC Review, and locally by the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore magazine and the Baltimore Business Journal. For additional information, please visit ChesapeakeUrology.com.

About United Urology Group

United Urology Group is a national management services organization whose member groups of urology practices today include: Chesapeake Urology, with 24 offices located throughout Maryland and Delaware; Tennessee Urology, based in Knoxville, TN with 9 offices; and Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver, Boulder and Front Range areas with 12 offices. United Urology Group members' collective staff today number more than 1,200 employees, including 124 physicians. United Urology's vision is to support the creation of a national network of urology affiliates, through acquisition and organic growth, which will enable urologists to better meet the needs of their patients by leveraging the financial and operational strengths of United Urology.

Media Contact:

Patricia Schnably, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

United Urology Group

25 Crossroads Drive, Suite 306, Owings Mills, MD 21117

443-738-8107

pschnably@uniteduro.com

SOURCE Chesapeake Urology

Related Links

https://www.chesapeakeurology.com

