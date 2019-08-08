Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

DOVER, Del., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced second quarter financial results. The Company's net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $8.3 million, compared to $6.4 million for the same quarter of 2018. Earnings per share ("EPS") for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $0.50, compared to $0.39 per share for the same quarter of 2018. Higher earnings for the second quarter primarily reflect contributions from recently completed and ongoing pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in the natural gas distribution operations and lower operating expenses. These increases were partially offset by lower results from Peninsula Energy Services Company, Inc. ("PESCO") and higher interest expense. The absence of a one-time non-recurring severance charge recorded in the second quarter of 2018, was offset by the impact of warmer weather in the second quarter of 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $37.0 million, or $2.25 per share. This represents an increase of $3.7 million or $0.22 per share compared to the same period in 2018. Year-to-date earnings were impacted by the factors noted above, along with incremental margin from the acquisition of certain assets of Marlin Gas Transport, Inc. ("Marlin Gas Transport") and R. F. Ohl Fuel Oil, Inc. ("Ohl"), a Florida Public Service Commission ("PSC") regulatory order that enabled the Company to retain tax savings associated with lower federal tax rates resulting from the United States Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") in several natural gas distribution operations and continued growth in gross margin from Aspire Energy of Ohio ("Aspire Energy"). These increases were partially offset by lower results for PESCO, lower energy consumption due to warmer weather in the Company's service territories, and higher interest expense. A detailed discussion of operating results begins on page 3.

"In the first half of 2019, we have delivered strong financial results to our shareholders driven by our organic growth initiatives and increased margin from the Marlin Gas Transport and Ohl assets we acquired at the end of 2018. The unwavering commitment of our employees to provide safe, clean, reliable energy services while growing the footprint of our businesses and continually generating increased financial results is truly impressive," stated Jeffry M. Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we move into the second half of 2019, I'm excited to continue working with such a determined group of employees in further expanding the footprint of our existing businesses and realizing new investment opportunities like the West Palm Beach expansion, Del-Mar Energy Pathway and our recently announced Callahan Intrastate Pipeline project," added Mr. Householder.

Significant Items Impacting Earnings

Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were impacted by the following significant items:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Net Income

EPS

Net Income

EPS Reported (GAAP) Earnings $ 8,304



$ 0.50



$ 6,387



$ 0.39

Change in unrealized mark-to-market ("MTM") activity (41)



—



(251)



(0.02)

Nonrecurring separation expenses associated with a former executive —



—



1,421



0.09

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Earnings** $ 8,263



$ 0.50



$ 7,557



$ 0.46



Adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $8.3 million, or $0.50 per share, an increase of 8.7 percent compared to $7.6 million, or $0.46 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Net Income

EPS

Net Income

EPS Reported (GAAP) Earnings $ 36,968



$ 2.25



$ 33,241



$ 2.03

Change in unrealized MTM activity 38



—



(4,229)



(0.26)

2018 portion of the retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas distribution operations associated with the TCJA income tax rate reduction (990)



(0.06)



—



—

Nonrecurring separation expenses associated with a former executive —



—



1,421



0.09

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Earnings $ 36,016



$ 2.19



$ 30,433



$ 1.86



For the six months ended June 30, 2019, adjusted earnings were $36.0 million, or $2.19 per share, an increase of 17.7 percent compared to $30.4 million, or $1.86 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

*Unless otherwise noted, earnings per share information is presented on a diluted basis.

**This press release includes references to non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures, including gross margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates "gross margin" by deducting the cost of sales from operating revenue. Cost of sales includes the purchased fuel cost for natural gas, electricity and propane, and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities and excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion. Other companies may calculate gross margin in a different manner. Gross margin should not be considered an alternative to operating income or net income, both of which are determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that gross margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under its allowed rates for regulated operations and under its competitive pricing structures for unregulated businesses. The Company's management uses gross margin in measuring its business units' performance. The Company calculates "adjusted earnings" by adjusting reported (GAAP) earnings to exclude the impact of certain significant non-cash items, including the impact of unrealized MTM gains (losses) and one-time charges, such as severance charges, and any prior year tax savings retained by our regulated businesses as a result of current year regulatory authorizations. The Company calculates "adjusted EPS" by dividing adjusted earnings by the weighted average common shares outstanding.

Operating Results for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Consolidated Results













Three Months Ended June 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 70,110



$ 67,261



$ 2,849



4.2 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 16,124



13,749



2,375



17.3 % Other operating expenses 36,550



40,264



(3,714)



(9.2) % Operating income $ 17,436



$ 13,248



$ 4,188



31.6 %

Operating income during the second quarter of 2019 increased by $4.2 million, or 31.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income primarily reflects strong performance by the Company's natural gas transmission and distribution operations and a $2.2 million decrease in operating expenses which excludes the one-time nonrecurring severance charge recorded in 2018 associated with a former company executive. A $1.8 million decrease in operating income at PESCO partially offset these gains. In addition, the absence of the one-time nonrecurring severance charge recorded in 2018 associated with a former company executive, largely offset lower gross margin due to the impact of warmer weather on the Delmarva Peninsula and Ohio operations.

Regulated Energy Segment













Three Months Ended

June 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 55,086



$ 50,494



$ 4,592



9.1 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 13,087



11,161



1,926



17.3 % Other operating expenses 23,247



25,029



(1,782)



(7.1) % Operating income $ 18,752



$ 14,304



$ 4,448



31.1 %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $18.8 million, an increase of $4.4 million compared to the same period in 2018. The increased operating income resulted primarily from increased gross margin of $4.6 million. Depreciation, amortization, and property taxes expense increased by $1.9 million, and was offset by a decrease of $1.8 million in other operating expenses.

The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)

Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including related Florida natural gas distribution operation expansions) $ 3,680

Natural gas distribution growth (excluding service expansions) 867

Electric operations consumption growth 316

Florida Gas Reliability and Infrastructure Program ("GRIP") 310

TCJA impact primarily from retained tax savings from Florida natural gas distribution operations 255

Sandpiper Energy, Inc.'s (Sandpiper) margin from natural gas conversions 231

Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather (1,159)

Other variances 92

Quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin $ 4,592



The major components of the decrease in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Outside services, regulatory, facilities and maintenance costs $ (1,466)

Incentive compensation costs (including timing of accruals) (328)

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses(1) (257)

Other variances 269

Quarter-over-quarter decrease in other operating expenses $ (1,782)



(1) Since the Company self-insures for healthcare costs, benefits costs fluctuate depending upon filed claims.

Unregulated Energy Segment













Three Months Ended June 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 15,121



$ 16,915



$ (1,794)



(10.6) % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 3,003



2,553



450



17.6 % Other operating expenses 13,466



13,872



(406)



(2.9) % Operating (loss) income $ (1,348)



$ 490



$ (1,838)



NMF



Non-Meaningful Figure (NMF)

Given the impact of PESCO on the Unregulated Energy segment, the Company continues to present the segment excluding PESCO's results:

Unregulated Energy Segment, excluding PESCO













Three Months Ended

June 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 14,380



$ 14,309



$ 71



0.5 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 2,850



2,399



451



18.8 % Other operating expenses 11,805



12,108



(303)



(2.5) % Operating loss $ (275)



$ (198)



$ (77)



38.9 %

Excluding PESCO, operating loss for the Unregulated Energy segment increased by $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. The increased operating loss was driven by $0.5 million in higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in gross margin and $0.3 million in lower other operating expenses. While Marlin Gas Services, LLC ("Marlin Gas Services"), the Company's newly created subsidiary, generated an additional $1.0 million of margin for the segment, this was largely offset by warmer weather during the quarter which decreased customer consumption in the propane operations and Aspire Energy.

The major components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)



Marlin Gas Services (assets acquired in December 2018)

$ 1,030

Propane Operations



Ohl acquisition (assets acquired in December 2018)

112

Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather

(818)

Decrease in retail and wholesale propane margins

(166)

Aspire Energy



Rate increases

203

Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather

(104)

Other variances

(186)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin

$ 71



The major components of the decrease in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Operating expenses for Marlin Gas Services and Ohl (Assets acquired in December 2018) including costs to expand the future growth prospects for the businesses (1) $ 835

Outside services and facilities maintenance costs (469)

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses(2) (361)

Incentive compensation costs (including timing of accruals) (239)

Other variances (69)

Quarter-over-quarter decrease in other operating expenses $ (303)



(1) The Ohl and Marlin Gas Services other operating expenses have been aggregated and are excluded from the expense changes shown in the remainder of the table. (2) Since the Company self-insures for healthcare costs, benefits costs fluctuate depending upon filed claims.

PESCO













Three Months Ended

June 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 741



$ 2,606



$ (1,865)



(71.6) % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 153



154



(1)



(0.6) % Other operating expenses 1,661



1,764



(103)



(5.8) % Operating (loss) income $ (1,073)



$ 688



$ (1,761)



NMF



Operating income for PESCO decreased by $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. The decline in operating income was driven by a $1.9 million decrease in PESCO's gross margin compared to the same period in 2018 resulting from the following:

(in thousands)

Increased supply costs $ (742)

Absence of nonrecurring margin in 2018 associated with the Southeast portfolio (642)

Net impact of PESCO's MTM activity (302)

Other variances (179)

Quarter-over-quarter decrease in gross margin for PESCO $ (1,865)



Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Consolidated Results













Six Months Ended June 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 171,507



$ 158,560



$ 12,947



8.2 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 31,628



27,447



4,181



15.2 % Other operating expenses 78,450



77,459



991



1.3 % Operating income $ 61,429



$ 53,654



$ 7,775



14.5 %

Operating income during the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $7.8 million, or 14.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income reflects continued strong growth across the Company, generated by organic growth within existing businesses, recent expansion investments, regulatory initiatives and rate/pricing mechanisms, the successful integration of the Ohl acquisition and strong performance of Marlin Gas Services.

Regulated Energy Segment













Six Months Ended June 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 122,188



$ 111,656



$ 10,532



9.4 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 25,618



22,317



3,301



14.8 % Other operating expenses 48,801



48,324



477



1.0 % Operating income $ 47,769



$ 41,015



$ 6,754



16.5 %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $47.8 million, an increase of $6.8 million or 16.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income resulted from $10.5 million in additional gross margin, offset by $3.3 million in higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes and a $0.5 million increase in other operating expenses. On February 25, 2019, the Florida PSC issued a final order regarding the treatment of the TCJA, allowing us to retain the savings associated with lower federal tax rates for certain of our natural gas distribution operations. As a result, $1.3 million in reserves for customer refunds, recorded in 2018, were reversed in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of the reversal, gross margin and operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $9.2 million and $5.4 million, or 8.2 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively.

The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)

Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including related Florida natural gas distribution operation expansions) $ 8,140

Natural gas distribution - customer growth (excluding service expansions) 2,253

2018 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas distribution operations 1,321

TCJA impact - primarily from the 2019 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations 810

Sandpiper's margin from natural gas conversions 614

Florida GRIP 534

Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather (2,841)

Other variances (299)

Period-over-period increase in gross margin $ 10,532



The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses(1) $ 1,619

Incentive compensation costs (including timing of accruals) 331

Outside services and regulatory costs (1,070)

Facilities maintenance costs (1,005)

Other variances 602

Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses $ 477



(1) Since the Company self-insures for healthcare costs, benefits costs fluctuate depending upon filed claims.

Unregulated Energy Segment













Six Months Ended June 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 49,523



$ 47,216



$ 2,307



4.9 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 5,942



5,059



883



17.5 % Other operating expenses 29,953



27,983



1,970



7.0 % Operating income $ 13,628



$ 14,174



$ (546)



(3.9) %

The Company continues to present the Unregulated Energy segment excluding PESCO's results:

Unregulated Energy Segment, excluding PESCO













Six Months Ended June 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 46,922



$ 43,435



$ 3,487



8.0 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 5,641



4,757



884



18.6 % Other operating expenses 26,048



24,428



1,620



6.6 % Operating income $ 15,233



$ 14,250



$ 983



6.9 %

Excluding PESCO, operating income for the Unregulated Energy segment increased by $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income was driven by $3.5 million in additional gross margin, partially offset by $1.6 million in higher operating expenses and $0.9 million in higher depreciation and taxes.

The major components of the $3.5 million increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands)



Marlin Gas Services (acquired assets of Marlin Gas Transport in December 2018)

$ 3,359

Propane Operations



Increased retail margins per gallon

1,159

Ohl acquisition (assets acquired in December 2018)

588

Decrease in customer consumption due to the absence of the 2018 Bomb Cyclone and warmer weather in 2019

(1,623)

Lower wholesale propane margins and sales

(534)

Aspire Energy



Rate increases

892

Customer consumption growth

200

Other variances

(554)

Period-over-period increase in gross margin

$ 3,487



The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Operating expenses for Marlin Gas Services and Ohl (Assets acquired in December 2018) including costs to expand the future growth prospects for the businesses (1) $ 1,689

Incentive compensation costs (including timing of accruals) 255

Outside services 117

Facilities maintenance costs (336)

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses(2) (39)

Other variances (66)

Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses $ 1,620



(1) The Ohl and Marlin Gas Services other operating expenses have been aggregated and are excluded from the expense changes shown in the remainder of the table. (2) Since the Company self-insures for healthcare costs, benefits costs fluctuate depending upon filed claims.

PESCO













Six Months Ended June 30,







(in thousands) 2019

2018

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 2,601



$ 3,781



$ (1,180)



(31.2) % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 301



302



(1)



(0.3) % Other operating expenses 3,905



3,555



350



9.8 % Operating loss $ (1,605)



$ (76)



$ (1,529)



NMF



For the six months ended June 30, 2019, PESCO's gross margin decreased by $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2018. Lower gross margin from PESCO for the six months ended June 30, 2019 resulted from the following:

(in thousands)

Net impact of extraordinary costs associated with the 2018 Bomb Cyclone for the Mid-Atlantic wholesale portfolio (1) $ 5,545

Net impact of PESCO's MTM activity (5,892)

Absence of nonrecurring margin in 2018 associated with the Southeast portfolio (642)

Other variances (191)

Period-over-period decrease in gross margin for PESCO $ (1,180)



(1) The 2018 Bomb Cyclone refers to the high-intensity winter storms in early January 2018 that impacted the Mid-Atlantic region and had a residual impact on our businesses through the month of February. The exceedingly high demand and associated impacts on pipeline capacity and gas supply in the Mid-Atlantic region created significant, unusual costs for PESCO. While such concerted impacts are not expected to occur frequently, our management revisited and refined its risk management strategies and implemented additional controls.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Chesapeake Utilities will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. To participate in this call, dial 855.801.6270 and reference Chesapeake Utilities' 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. To access the replay recording of this call, the accompanying transcript, and other pertinent quarterly information, use the link CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay , or visit the Investors/Events and Presentations section of Company's website at www.chpk.com .

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution, transmission and marketing; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities and its family of businesses is available at http://www.chpk.com or through its Investor Relations (IR) App.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Corporate Secretary

302.734.6799

Financial Summary

(in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Gross Margin













Regulated Energy segment $ 55,086



$ 50,494



$ 122,188



$ 111,656

Unregulated Energy segment 15,121



16,915



49,523



47,216

Other businesses and eliminations (97)



(148)



(204)



(312)

Total Gross Margin $ 70,110



$ 67,261



$ 171,507



$ 158,560

















Operating Income (Loss)













Regulated Energy segment $ 18,752



$ 14,304



$ 47,769



$ 41,015

Unregulated Energy segment (1,348)



490



13,628



14,174

Other businesses and eliminations 32



(1,546)



32



(1,535)

Total Operating Income (Loss) 17,436



13,248



61,429



53,654

















Other expense, net (316)



(262)



(361)



(194)

Interest Charges 5,655



3,881



11,365



7,545

Pre-tax Income 11,465



9,105



49,703



45,915

Income Taxes 3,161



2,718



12,735



12,674

Net Income $ 8,304



$ 6,387



$ 36,968



$ 33,241

















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock













Basic $ 0.51



$ 0.39



$ 2.26



$ 2.03

Diluted $ 0.50



$ 0.39



$ 2.25



$ 2.03



Financial Summary Highlights

Key variances, between the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019, included:















(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax

Income

Net

Income

Earnings

Per Share Second Quarter of 2018 Reported Results

$ 9,105



$ 6,387



$ 0.39















Adjusting for Unusual Items:











Nonrecurring separation expenses associated with a former executive

1,548



1,421



0.09

Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather

(2,081)



(1,507)



(0.09)

Net impact of PESCO's MTM activity

(302)



(210)



(0.02)





(835)



(296)



(0.02)















Increased (Decreased) Gross Margins:











Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including related Florida natural gas distribution operation expansions)*

3,680



2,666



0.16

Margin contribution from Marlin Gas Services (acquired assets of Marlin Gas Transport in December 2018) and Ohl acquisition (assets acquired in December 2018)*

1,142



827



0.05

Natural gas distribution growth (excluding service expansions)

867



628



0.04

Florida GRIP*

310



225



0.01

TCJA impact - primarily from the 2019 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations*

255



185



0.01

Sandpiper's margin from natural gas conversions

231



167



0.01

Aspire Energy rate increases

203



147



0.01

Other margin change for PESCO operations

(1,563)



(1,132)



(0.07)





5,125



3,713



0.22















(Increased) Decreased Operating Expenses (Excluding Cost of Sales):











Depreciation, asset removal and property tax costs due to growth investments

(2,055)



(1,488)



(0.09)

Operating expenses for Marlin Gas Services and Ohl (Assets acquired in December 2018) including costs to expand the future growth prospects for the businesses

(1,155)



(837)



(0.05)

Outside services, regulatory, and facilities maintenance costs

1,866



1,351



0.08

Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

678



491



0.03

Incentive compensation costs (including timing of accruals)

512



371



0.03





(154)



(112)



—















Change in effective tax rate

—



(100)



(0.01)

Interest charges

(1,774)



(1,285)



(0.08)

Net other changes

(2)



(3)



—





(1,776)



(1,388)



(0.09)















Second Quarter of 2019 Reported Results

$ 11,465



$ 8,304



$ 0.50



*See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release.

Key variances, between the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019, included: