Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
- Chesapeake Utilities continues to generate strong financial and operational results
- Second quarter GAAP earnings increased to $0.50 per share* from $0.39, over prior year second quarter
- Year-to-date GAAP earnings increased to $2.25 per share from $2.03, over prior year
- Eastern Shore and Northwest Florida pipeline expansion projects contributed $3.7 million and $8.1 million in additional gross margin** during the second quarter and year-to-date
- December 2018 asset acquisitions of Marlin Gas Transport and Ohl contributed $1.1 million and $3.9 million in gross margin for the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively
- Future growth opportunities, including West Palm Beach expansion, Del Mar Energy Pathway and Callahan Intrastate Pipeline are expected to generate $9.9 million in incremental margin in 2020
Aug 08, 2019, 06:30 ET
DOVER, Del., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced second quarter financial results. The Company's net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $8.3 million, compared to $6.4 million for the same quarter of 2018. Earnings per share ("EPS") for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $0.50, compared to $0.39 per share for the same quarter of 2018. Higher earnings for the second quarter primarily reflect contributions from recently completed and ongoing pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in the natural gas distribution operations and lower operating expenses. These increases were partially offset by lower results from Peninsula Energy Services Company, Inc. ("PESCO") and higher interest expense. The absence of a one-time non-recurring severance charge recorded in the second quarter of 2018, was offset by the impact of warmer weather in the second quarter of 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $37.0 million, or $2.25 per share. This represents an increase of $3.7 million or $0.22 per share compared to the same period in 2018. Year-to-date earnings were impacted by the factors noted above, along with incremental margin from the acquisition of certain assets of Marlin Gas Transport, Inc. ("Marlin Gas Transport") and R. F. Ohl Fuel Oil, Inc. ("Ohl"), a Florida Public Service Commission ("PSC") regulatory order that enabled the Company to retain tax savings associated with lower federal tax rates resulting from the United States Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") in several natural gas distribution operations and continued growth in gross margin from Aspire Energy of Ohio ("Aspire Energy"). These increases were partially offset by lower results for PESCO, lower energy consumption due to warmer weather in the Company's service territories, and higher interest expense. A detailed discussion of operating results begins on page 3.
"In the first half of 2019, we have delivered strong financial results to our shareholders driven by our organic growth initiatives and increased margin from the Marlin Gas Transport and Ohl assets we acquired at the end of 2018. The unwavering commitment of our employees to provide safe, clean, reliable energy services while growing the footprint of our businesses and continually generating increased financial results is truly impressive," stated Jeffry M. Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we move into the second half of 2019, I'm excited to continue working with such a determined group of employees in further expanding the footprint of our existing businesses and realizing new investment opportunities like the West Palm Beach expansion, Del-Mar Energy Pathway and our recently announced Callahan Intrastate Pipeline project," added Mr. Householder.
Significant Items Impacting Earnings
Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were impacted by the following significant items:
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Net Income
|
EPS
|
Net Income
|
EPS
|
Reported (GAAP) Earnings
|
$
|
8,304
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
6,387
|
$
|
0.39
|
Change in unrealized mark-to-market ("MTM") activity
|
(41)
|
—
|
(251)
|
(0.02)
|
Nonrecurring separation expenses associated with a former executive
|
—
|
—
|
1,421
|
0.09
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Earnings**
|
$
|
8,263
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
7,557
|
$
|
0.46
Adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2019 were $8.3 million, or $0.50 per share, an increase of 8.7 percent compared to $7.6 million, or $0.46 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Net Income
|
EPS
|
Net Income
|
EPS
|
Reported (GAAP) Earnings
|
$
|
36,968
|
$
|
2.25
|
$
|
33,241
|
$
|
2.03
|
Change in unrealized MTM activity
|
38
|
—
|
(4,229)
|
(0.26)
|
2018 portion of the retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas distribution operations associated with the TCJA income tax rate reduction
|
(990)
|
(0.06)
|
—
|
—
|
Nonrecurring separation expenses associated with a former executive
|
—
|
—
|
1,421
|
0.09
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Earnings
|
$
|
36,016
|
$
|
2.19
|
$
|
30,433
|
$
|
1.86
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, adjusted earnings were $36.0 million, or $2.19 per share, an increase of 17.7 percent compared to $30.4 million, or $1.86 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
*Unless otherwise noted, earnings per share information is presented on a diluted basis.
**This press release includes references to non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures, including gross margin, adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.
The Company calculates "gross margin" by deducting the cost of sales from operating revenue. Cost of sales includes the purchased fuel cost for natural gas, electricity and propane, and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities and excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion. Other companies may calculate gross margin in a different manner. Gross margin should not be considered an alternative to operating income or net income, both of which are determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that gross margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under its allowed rates for regulated operations and under its competitive pricing structures for unregulated businesses. The Company's management uses gross margin in measuring its business units' performance. The Company calculates "adjusted earnings" by adjusting reported (GAAP) earnings to exclude the impact of certain significant non-cash items, including the impact of unrealized MTM gains (losses) and one-time charges, such as severance charges, and any prior year tax savings retained by our regulated businesses as a result of current year regulatory authorizations. The Company calculates "adjusted EPS" by dividing adjusted earnings by the weighted average common shares outstanding.
|
Operating Results for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
|
Consolidated Results
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Percent Change
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
70,110
|
$
|
67,261
|
$
|
2,849
|
4.2
|
%
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
16,124
|
13,749
|
2,375
|
17.3
|
%
|
Other operating expenses
|
36,550
|
40,264
|
(3,714)
|
(9.2)
|
%
|
Operating income
|
$
|
17,436
|
$
|
13,248
|
$
|
4,188
|
31.6
|
%
Operating income during the second quarter of 2019 increased by $4.2 million, or 31.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income primarily reflects strong performance by the Company's natural gas transmission and distribution operations and a $2.2 million decrease in operating expenses which excludes the one-time nonrecurring severance charge recorded in 2018 associated with a former company executive. A $1.8 million decrease in operating income at PESCO partially offset these gains. In addition, the absence of the one-time nonrecurring severance charge recorded in 2018 associated with a former company executive, largely offset lower gross margin due to the impact of warmer weather on the Delmarva Peninsula and Ohio operations.
|
Regulated Energy Segment
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Percent Change
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
55,086
|
$
|
50,494
|
$
|
4,592
|
9.1
|
%
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
13,087
|
11,161
|
1,926
|
17.3
|
%
|
Other operating expenses
|
23,247
|
25,029
|
(1,782)
|
(7.1)
|
%
|
Operating income
|
$
|
18,752
|
$
|
14,304
|
$
|
4,448
|
31.1
|
%
Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $18.8 million, an increase of $4.4 million compared to the same period in 2018. The increased operating income resulted primarily from increased gross margin of $4.6 million. Depreciation, amortization, and property taxes expense increased by $1.9 million, and was offset by a decrease of $1.8 million in other operating expenses.
The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:
|
(in thousands)
|
Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including related Florida natural gas distribution operation expansions)
|
$
|
3,680
|
Natural gas distribution growth (excluding service expansions)
|
867
|
Electric operations consumption growth
|
316
|
Florida Gas Reliability and Infrastructure Program ("GRIP")
|
310
|
TCJA impact primarily from retained tax savings from Florida natural gas distribution operations
|
255
|
Sandpiper Energy, Inc.'s (Sandpiper) margin from natural gas conversions
|
231
|
Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather
|
(1,159)
|
Other variances
|
92
|
Quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin
|
$
|
4,592
The major components of the decrease in other operating expenses are as follows:
|
(in thousands)
|
Outside services, regulatory, facilities and maintenance costs
|
$
|
(1,466)
|
Incentive compensation costs (including timing of accruals)
|
(328)
|
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses(1)
|
(257)
|
Other variances
|
269
|
Quarter-over-quarter decrease in other operating expenses
|
$
|
(1,782)
|
(1) Since the Company self-insures for healthcare costs, benefits costs fluctuate depending upon filed claims.
|
Unregulated Energy Segment
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Percent Change
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
15,121
|
$
|
16,915
|
$
|
(1,794)
|
(10.6)
|
%
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
3,003
|
2,553
|
450
|
17.6
|
%
|
Other operating expenses
|
13,466
|
13,872
|
(406)
|
(2.9)
|
%
|
Operating (loss) income
|
$
|
(1,348)
|
$
|
490
|
$
|
(1,838)
|
NMF
|
Non-Meaningful Figure (NMF)
Given the impact of PESCO on the Unregulated Energy segment, the Company continues to present the segment excluding PESCO's results:
|
Unregulated Energy Segment, excluding PESCO
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Percent Change
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
14,380
|
$
|
14,309
|
$
|
71
|
0.5
|
%
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
2,850
|
2,399
|
451
|
18.8
|
%
|
Other operating expenses
|
11,805
|
12,108
|
(303)
|
(2.5)
|
%
|
Operating loss
|
$
|
(275)
|
$
|
(198)
|
$
|
(77)
|
38.9
|
%
Excluding PESCO, operating loss for the Unregulated Energy segment increased by $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. The increased operating loss was driven by $0.5 million in higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in gross margin and $0.3 million in lower other operating expenses. While Marlin Gas Services, LLC ("Marlin Gas Services"), the Company's newly created subsidiary, generated an additional $1.0 million of margin for the segment, this was largely offset by warmer weather during the quarter which decreased customer consumption in the propane operations and Aspire Energy.
The major components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:
|
(in thousands)
|
Marlin Gas Services (assets acquired in December 2018)
|
$
|
1,030
|
Propane Operations
|
Ohl acquisition (assets acquired in December 2018)
|
112
|
Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather
|
(818)
|
Decrease in retail and wholesale propane margins
|
(166)
|
Aspire Energy
|
Rate increases
|
203
|
Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather
|
(104)
|
Other variances
|
(186)
|
Quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin
|
$
|
71
The major components of the decrease in other operating expenses are as follows:
|
(in thousands)
|
Operating expenses for Marlin Gas Services and Ohl (Assets acquired in December 2018) including costs to expand the future growth prospects for the businesses (1)
|
$
|
835
|
Outside services and facilities maintenance costs
|
(469)
|
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses(2)
|
(361)
|
Incentive compensation costs (including timing of accruals)
|
(239)
|
Other variances
|
(69)
|
Quarter-over-quarter decrease in other operating expenses
|
$
|
(303)
|
(1) The Ohl and Marlin Gas Services other operating expenses have been aggregated and are excluded from the expense changes shown in the remainder of the table.
|
(2) Since the Company self-insures for healthcare costs, benefits costs fluctuate depending upon filed claims.
|
PESCO
|
Three Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Percent Change
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
741
|
$
|
2,606
|
$
|
(1,865)
|
(71.6)
|
%
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
153
|
154
|
(1)
|
(0.6)
|
%
|
Other operating expenses
|
1,661
|
1,764
|
(103)
|
(5.8)
|
%
|
Operating (loss) income
|
$
|
(1,073)
|
$
|
688
|
$
|
(1,761)
|
NMF
Operating income for PESCO decreased by $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. The decline in operating income was driven by a $1.9 million decrease in PESCO's gross margin compared to the same period in 2018 resulting from the following:
|
(in thousands)
|
Increased supply costs
|
$
|
(742)
|
Absence of nonrecurring margin in 2018 associated with the Southeast portfolio
|
(642)
|
Net impact of PESCO's MTM activity
|
(302)
|
Other variances
|
(179)
|
Quarter-over-quarter decrease in gross margin for PESCO
|
$
|
(1,865)
|
Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
|
Consolidated Results
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Percent Change
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
171,507
|
$
|
158,560
|
$
|
12,947
|
8.2
|
%
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
31,628
|
27,447
|
4,181
|
15.2
|
%
|
Other operating expenses
|
78,450
|
77,459
|
991
|
1.3
|
%
|
Operating income
|
$
|
61,429
|
$
|
53,654
|
$
|
7,775
|
14.5
|
%
Operating income during the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $7.8 million, or 14.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income reflects continued strong growth across the Company, generated by organic growth within existing businesses, recent expansion investments, regulatory initiatives and rate/pricing mechanisms, the successful integration of the Ohl acquisition and strong performance of Marlin Gas Services.
|
Regulated Energy Segment
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Percent Change
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
122,188
|
$
|
111,656
|
$
|
10,532
|
9.4
|
%
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
25,618
|
22,317
|
3,301
|
14.8
|
%
|
Other operating expenses
|
48,801
|
48,324
|
477
|
1.0
|
%
|
Operating income
|
$
|
47,769
|
$
|
41,015
|
$
|
6,754
|
16.5
|
%
Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $47.8 million, an increase of $6.8 million or 16.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income resulted from $10.5 million in additional gross margin, offset by $3.3 million in higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes and a $0.5 million increase in other operating expenses. On February 25, 2019, the Florida PSC issued a final order regarding the treatment of the TCJA, allowing us to retain the savings associated with lower federal tax rates for certain of our natural gas distribution operations. As a result, $1.3 million in reserves for customer refunds, recorded in 2018, were reversed in the first quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of the reversal, gross margin and operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $9.2 million and $5.4 million, or 8.2 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively.
The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:
|
(in thousands)
|
Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including related Florida natural gas distribution operation expansions)
|
$
|
8,140
|
Natural gas distribution - customer growth (excluding service expansions)
|
2,253
|
2018 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas distribution operations
|
1,321
|
TCJA impact - primarily from the 2019 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations
|
810
|
Sandpiper's margin from natural gas conversions
|
614
|
Florida GRIP
|
534
|
Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather
|
(2,841)
|
Other variances
|
(299)
|
Period-over-period increase in gross margin
|
$
|
10,532
The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:
|
(in thousands)
|
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses(1)
|
$
|
1,619
|
Incentive compensation costs (including timing of accruals)
|
331
|
Outside services and regulatory costs
|
(1,070)
|
Facilities maintenance costs
|
(1,005)
|
Other variances
|
602
|
Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses
|
$
|
477
|
(1) Since the Company self-insures for healthcare costs, benefits costs fluctuate depending upon filed claims.
|
Unregulated Energy Segment
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Percent Change
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
49,523
|
$
|
47,216
|
$
|
2,307
|
4.9
|
%
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
5,942
|
5,059
|
883
|
17.5
|
%
|
Other operating expenses
|
29,953
|
27,983
|
1,970
|
7.0
|
%
|
Operating income
|
$
|
13,628
|
$
|
14,174
|
$
|
(546)
|
(3.9)
|
%
The Company continues to present the Unregulated Energy segment excluding PESCO's results:
|
Unregulated Energy Segment, excluding PESCO
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Percent Change
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
46,922
|
$
|
43,435
|
$
|
3,487
|
8.0
|
%
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
5,641
|
4,757
|
884
|
18.6
|
%
|
Other operating expenses
|
26,048
|
24,428
|
1,620
|
6.6
|
%
|
Operating income
|
$
|
15,233
|
$
|
14,250
|
$
|
983
|
6.9
|
%
Excluding PESCO, operating income for the Unregulated Energy segment increased by $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in operating income was driven by $3.5 million in additional gross margin, partially offset by $1.6 million in higher operating expenses and $0.9 million in higher depreciation and taxes.
The major components of the $3.5 million increase in gross margin are shown below:
|
(in thousands)
|
Marlin Gas Services (acquired assets of Marlin Gas Transport in December 2018)
|
$
|
3,359
|
Propane Operations
|
Increased retail margins per gallon
|
1,159
|
Ohl acquisition (assets acquired in December 2018)
|
588
|
Decrease in customer consumption due to the absence of the 2018 Bomb Cyclone and warmer weather in 2019
|
(1,623)
|
Lower wholesale propane margins and sales
|
(534)
|
Aspire Energy
|
Rate increases
|
892
|
Customer consumption growth
|
200
|
Other variances
|
(554)
|
Period-over-period increase in gross margin
|
$
|
3,487
The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:
|
(in thousands)
|
Operating expenses for Marlin Gas Services and Ohl (Assets acquired in December 2018) including costs to expand the future growth prospects for the businesses (1)
|
$
|
1,689
|
Incentive compensation costs (including timing of accruals)
|
255
|
Outside services
|
117
|
Facilities maintenance costs
|
(336)
|
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses(2)
|
(39)
|
Other variances
|
(66)
|
Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses
|
$
|
1,620
|
(1) The Ohl and Marlin Gas Services other operating expenses have been aggregated and are excluded from the expense changes shown in the remainder of the table.
|
(2) Since the Company self-insures for healthcare costs, benefits costs fluctuate depending upon filed claims.
|
PESCO
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Percent Change
|
Gross margin
|
$
|
2,601
|
$
|
3,781
|
$
|
(1,180)
|
(31.2)
|
%
|
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
|
301
|
302
|
(1)
|
(0.3)
|
%
|
Other operating expenses
|
3,905
|
3,555
|
350
|
9.8
|
%
|
Operating loss
|
$
|
(1,605)
|
$
|
(76)
|
$
|
(1,529)
|
NMF
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, PESCO's gross margin decreased by $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2018. Lower gross margin from PESCO for the six months ended June 30, 2019 resulted from the following:
|
(in thousands)
|
Net impact of extraordinary costs associated with the 2018 Bomb Cyclone for the Mid-Atlantic wholesale portfolio (1)
|
$
|
5,545
|
Net impact of PESCO's MTM activity
|
(5,892)
|
Absence of nonrecurring margin in 2018 associated with the Southeast portfolio
|
(642)
|
Other variances
|
(191)
|
Period-over-period decrease in gross margin for PESCO
|
$
|
(1,180)
|
(1) The 2018 Bomb Cyclone refers to the high-intensity winter storms in early January 2018 that impacted the Mid-Atlantic region and had a residual impact on our businesses through the month of February. The exceedingly high demand and associated impacts on pipeline capacity and gas supply in the Mid-Atlantic region created significant, unusual costs for PESCO. While such concerted impacts are not expected to occur frequently, our management revisited and refined its risk management strategies and implemented additional controls.
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements.
Conference Call
Chesapeake Utilities will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. To participate in this call, dial 855.801.6270 and reference Chesapeake Utilities' 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. To access the replay recording of this call, the accompanying transcript, and other pertinent quarterly information, use the link CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay, or visit the Investors/Events and Presentations section of Company's website at www.chpk.com.
About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution, transmission and marketing; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities and its family of businesses is available at http://www.chpk.com or through its Investor Relations (IR) App.
Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
For more information, contact:
Beth W. Cooper
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Corporate Secretary
302.734.6799
|
Financial Summary
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Gross Margin
|
Regulated Energy segment
|
$
|
55,086
|
$
|
50,494
|
$
|
122,188
|
$
|
111,656
|
Unregulated Energy segment
|
15,121
|
16,915
|
49,523
|
47,216
|
Other businesses and eliminations
|
(97)
|
(148)
|
(204)
|
(312)
|
Total Gross Margin
|
$
|
70,110
|
$
|
67,261
|
$
|
171,507
|
$
|
158,560
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
Regulated Energy segment
|
$
|
18,752
|
$
|
14,304
|
$
|
47,769
|
$
|
41,015
|
Unregulated Energy segment
|
(1,348)
|
490
|
13,628
|
14,174
|
Other businesses and eliminations
|
32
|
(1,546)
|
32
|
(1,535)
|
Total Operating Income (Loss)
|
17,436
|
13,248
|
61,429
|
53,654
|
Other expense, net
|
(316)
|
(262)
|
(361)
|
(194)
|
Interest Charges
|
5,655
|
3,881
|
11,365
|
7,545
|
Pre-tax Income
|
11,465
|
9,105
|
49,703
|
45,915
|
Income Taxes
|
3,161
|
2,718
|
12,735
|
12,674
|
Net Income
|
$
|
8,304
|
$
|
6,387
|
$
|
36,968
|
$
|
33,241
|
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.51
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
2.26
|
$
|
2.03
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
2.25
|
$
|
2.03
Financial Summary Highlights
Key variances, between the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019, included:
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Pre-tax
|
Net
|
Earnings
|
Second Quarter of 2018 Reported Results
|
$
|
9,105
|
$
|
6,387
|
$
|
0.39
|
Adjusting for Unusual Items:
|
Nonrecurring separation expenses associated with a former executive
|
1,548
|
1,421
|
0.09
|
Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather
|
(2,081)
|
(1,507)
|
(0.09)
|
Net impact of PESCO's MTM activity
|
(302)
|
(210)
|
(0.02)
|
(835)
|
(296)
|
(0.02)
|
Increased (Decreased) Gross Margins:
|
Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including related Florida natural gas distribution operation expansions)*
|
3,680
|
2,666
|
0.16
|
Margin contribution from Marlin Gas Services (acquired assets of Marlin Gas Transport in December 2018) and Ohl acquisition (assets acquired in December 2018)*
|
1,142
|
827
|
0.05
|
Natural gas distribution growth (excluding service expansions)
|
867
|
628
|
0.04
|
Florida GRIP*
|
310
|
225
|
0.01
|
TCJA impact - primarily from the 2019 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations*
|
255
|
185
|
0.01
|
Sandpiper's margin from natural gas conversions
|
231
|
167
|
0.01
|
Aspire Energy rate increases
|
203
|
147
|
0.01
|
Other margin change for PESCO operations
|
(1,563)
|
(1,132)
|
(0.07)
|
5,125
|
3,713
|
0.22
|
(Increased) Decreased Operating Expenses (Excluding Cost of Sales):
|
Depreciation, asset removal and property tax costs due to growth investments
|
(2,055)
|
(1,488)
|
(0.09)
|
Operating expenses for Marlin Gas Services and Ohl (Assets acquired in December 2018) including costs to expand the future growth prospects for the businesses
|
(1,155)
|
(837)
|
(0.05)
|
Outside services, regulatory, and facilities maintenance costs
|
1,866
|
1,351
|
0.08
|
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
|
678
|
491
|
0.03
|
Incentive compensation costs (including timing of accruals)
|
512
|
371
|
0.03
|
(154)
|
(112)
|
—
|
Change in effective tax rate
|
—
|
(100)
|
(0.01)
|
Interest charges
|
(1,774)
|
(1,285)
|
(0.08)
|
Net other changes
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
—
|
(1,776)
|
(1,388)
|
(0.09)
|
Second Quarter of 2019 Reported Results
|
$
|
11,465
|
$
|
8,304
|
$
|
0.50
|
*See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release.
Key variances, between the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019, included:
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Pre-tax
|
Net
|
Earnings
|
Six Month Ended June 30, 2018 Reported Results
|
$
|
45,915
|
$
|
33,241
|
$
|
2.03
|
Adjusting for Unusual Items:
|
Nonrecurring separation expenses associated with a former executive
|
1,548
|
1,421
|
0.09
|
2018 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations*
|
1,321
|
990
|
0.06
|
Net impact of PESCO's MTM activity
|
(5,892)
|
(4,267)
|
(0.26)
|
Decreased customer consumption - primarily due to warmer weather
|
(4,264)
|
(3,171)
|
(0.19)
|
(7,287)
|
(5,027)
|
(0.30)
|
Increased (Decreased) Gross Margins:
|
Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions (including new service in Northwest Florida for related Florida natural gas distribution operations)*
|
8,140
|
6,055
|
0.37
|
Absence of the 2018 Bomb Cyclone and capacity constraints cost for PESCO
|
5,545
|
4,124
|
0.25
|
Margin contribution from Marlin Gas Services (acquired assets of Marlin Gas Transport) and Ohl acquisition (assets acquired in December 2018)*
|
3,947
|
2,936
|
0.18
|
Natural gas distribution growth (excluding service expansions)
|
2,253
|
1,675
|
0.10
|
Higher propane retail margins per gallon
|
1,159
|
862
|
0.05
|
Aspire Energy rate increases
|
892
|
664
|
0.04
|
TCJA impact - primarily from the 2019 retained tax savings for certain Florida natural gas operations*
|
810
|
602
|
0.04
|
Sandpiper's margin from natural gas conversions
|
614
|
456
|
0.03
|
Florida GRIP*
|
534
|
397
|
0.02
|
Other margin change for PESCO operations
|
(832)
|
(619)
|
(0.04)
|
Wholesale propane margins and sales
|
(534)
|
(398)
|
(0.02)
|
22,528
|
16,754
|
1.02
|
(Increased) Decreased Other Operating Expenses (Excluding Cost of Sales):
|
Depreciation, asset removal and property tax costs due to new capital investments
|
(3,559)
|
(2,647)
|
(0.16)
|
Operating expenses for Marlin Gas Services and Ohl (Assets acquired in December 2018) including costs to expand the future growth prospects for the businesses
|
(2,312)
|
(1,720)
|
(0.10)
|
Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
|
(1,568)
|
(1,166)
|
(0.07)
|
Incentive compensation costs (including timing of accruals)
|
(578)
|
(430)
|
(0.03)
|
Operating expenses to support PESCO
|
(349)
|
(259)
|
(0.02)
|
Facilities maintenance costs
|
1,201
|
893
|
0.05
|
Outside services and regulatory costs
|
952
|
708
|
0.04
|
(6,213)
|
(4,621)
|
(0.29)
|
Change in effective tax rate
|
—
|
516
|
0.03
|
Interest Charges
|
(3,820)
|
(2,841)
|
(0.17)