Chesapeake Utilities Corporation to Participate in the 2026 AGA Financial Forum

DOVER, Del., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK or the "Company") today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in the American Gas Association (AGA) Financial Forum, taking place May 16–19 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The AGA Financial Forum is a premier annual gathering that brings together energy industry executives, institutional investors, sell-side and buy-side analysts, portfolio managers, rating agencies and bankers to evaluate the outlook for the energy sector and individual companies.

Representatives from Chesapeake Utilities will engage in meetings with members of the investment community throughout the forum, discussing the Company's long-term growth strategy, disciplined capital deployment and continued focus on delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy across its multistate footprint.

The presentation for the conference will be available before the event on the Company's website at www.chpk.com in the "Investors" section under the sub-tab "Events and Presentations".

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com .

Media

Alexander Nye

Director, Strategic Communications

727.754.0136

[email protected]

Investors

Lucia M. Dempsey

Head of Investor Relations

347.804.9067

[email protected]

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation