Chesky Berkowitz Opens SpecialtyRx New Pharmacy Location in Grand Prairie, Texas, Expanding Service Across the State

The newly opened pharmacy spans approximately 15,000 square feet and is designed to support SpecialtyRx's growing operations across the state. From the Grand Prairie location, the pharmacy currently serves 57 healthcare facilities and more than 3,500 patients, providing dependable, high-quality pharmaceutical services to long-term care providers across Texas. The facility employs more than 30 team members, including pharmacists, technicians, and support staff.

A key feature of the Grand Prairie pharmacy is its dedicated IV room for sterile compounding, allowing SpecialtyRx to prepare specialized medications under rigorous quality and safety standards to meet the clinical needs of its partner facilities.

The location is also scheduled to receive an E3 automated medication packaging system in February, which will significantly enhance production capacity. Once operational, the system will enable the pharmacy to produce up to 600 medication cards per hour, improving efficiency while maintaining accuracy and patient safety.

Chesky Berkowitz, co-founder of SpecialtyRx, attended the opening and emphasized the importance of the expansion.



"Opening our Grand Prairie pharmacy represents a major step forward in our commitment to Texas," Berkowitz said. "This facility allows us to scale responsibly, invest in advanced technology, and continue delivering the level of service and reliability our partner facilities and patients depend on."

With the addition of the Grand Prairie pharmacy, SpecialtyRx continues to invest in infrastructure, workforce development, and innovation to support long-term care providers throughout Texas.

About SpecialtyRx

SpecialtyRx is a leading long-term care pharmacy serving skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, and other healthcare providers. The company is committed to delivering reliable pharmaceutical services through advanced technology, clinical expertise, and a patient-centered approach.

