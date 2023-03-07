Chesley Brown International Opens New Office in Pittsburgh

The new downtown office renews Chesley Brown's decades long commitment to the city of Pittsburgh, and our partners.

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesley Brown International, a leading global strategic security and consulting firm, today announced the opening of a new regional office in U.S. Steel Tower in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



"We are thrilled to open our new office in Pittsburgh," said Vice President, Bryan Taylor. "We've been in Pittsburgh for over 20 years and are rapidly expanding. We are excited to renew our commitment to the city and our partners and look forward to bringing more of our world-class security services to businesses in the area for many more years."



The new office will offer a wide range of services to businesses of all sizes, including corporate investigations, risk mitigation, brand protection, training, crime analysis, and more. The new office will be staffed by an experienced team of security experts and researchers who bring decades of combined experience in the field. Chesley Brown plans to hire additional staff as it expands its services in the coming months.



The opening of this office is another step forward for Chesley Brown, whose Corporate Headquarters is based in Atlanta, as well as an Operational Headquarters in Kansas City, and another regional office in Nashville, along with its numerous field offices. The Pittsburgh office will allow Chesley Brown to better serve its clients across the East coast and the Midwest.

About Chesley Brown International

Chesley Brown International is a leading global security firm that has been serving clients worldwide since 1990. The firm specializes in providing made-to-fit security solutions that enable companies to achieve their long-term strategic goals. For more information about Chesley Brown and its services, please visit www.ChesleyBrown.com

SOURCE Chesley Brown International