CHEST 2023 Poster Demonstrates the Utility of SeptiCyte® RAPID in Antibiotic Administration and Sepsis Bundle Compliance

Immunexpress, Inc.

02 Oct, 2023, 06:01 ET

SeptiCyte® RAPID may aid clinicians in making a determination on early antibiotic administration and in bundle compliance for patients with intermediate-high and high probabilities of sepsis

SEATTLE and BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Pty Ltd., a molecular diagnostics company focused on rapid diagnosis and improved outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, today announced a poster presentation demonstrating the usefulness of SeptiCyte® RAPID in conjunction with clinical assessment of sepsis for informing on antibiotic administration and bundle compliance at the annual meeting of the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST 2023). The poster, entitled "Potential Impact of a Host Response Gene Expression Sepsis Assay (SeptiCyte® RAPID) in a Tertiary Emergency Department Setting," is designated as Poster #4104 and will be presented on October 10, 2023, from 12 – 12:45 p.m. HT, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This retrospective, non-interventional study evaluated 62 hospitalized patients with suspected or documented sepsis in the tertiary Emergency Department at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. SeptiCyte® RAPID generated a score (SeptiScore®) ranging from 0-15 that falls within four discrete interpretation bands based on the increasing likelihood of sepsis and which was clearly positively associated with the probability of sepsis by clinical assessment.

"SeptiCyte RAPID in the emergency setting correlated well with high and low probability sepsis assignments, and may facilitate discrimination of intermediate probability sepsis patients," stated Dr. Rakesh Alva, M.D., of Moses Cone Hospital, the Principal Investigator. "These results indicate that SeptiCyte ® RAPID may contribute to actionable guidance for the use of antibiotics and may assist in improving compliance with the Surviving Sepsis Guidelines."

About SeptiCyte® RAPID

SeptiCyte® RAPID is a sample-to-answer, cartridge-based, host response molecular test for sepsis using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to quantify the relative expression levels of host response genes isolated from whole blood. SeptiCyte® RAPID is used in conjunction with clinical assessments, vital signs and laboratory findings as an aid to differentiate infection-positive (sepsis) from infection-negative systemic inflammation response syndromes in patients with escalating signs and symptoms of critical illness. SeptiCyte® RAPID generates a score (SeptiScore®) that falls within four discrete interpretation bands based on the increasing likelihood of sepsis. SeptiCyte® RAPID is intended for in-vitro diagnostic use and runs on the Biocartis Idylla™ Platform, and Immunexpress has a commercialization partnership with Biocartis in Europe.

SeptiCyte® RAPID is CE Marked as a near-patient sample-to-answer test in European Union (EU) member countries and those harmonized with the EU IVD Directive (98/79/EC). As of November 2021, SeptiCyte® RAPID has been FDA cleared for use in hospitalized patients suspected of sepsis.

About Immunexpress 

Immunexpress is a molecular diagnostic company, based in Brisbane and Seattle, committed to improving outcomes for patients suspected of sepsis. Immunexpress' SeptiCyte® technology can assess a patient's dysregulated immune response by quantifying and analyzing gene expression from whole blood, providing actionable results in about an hour from sepsis suspicion, to guide the physician in optimizing patient management decisions. SeptiCyte® RAPID is a lab test for sepsis that combines SeptiCyte® technology with the ease-of-use of the revolutionary Biocartis' Idylla™ Platform; it supports differentiating infection (bacterial, viral, fungal) positive sepsis that could lead to organ dysfunction and death from patients with less serious infection negative systemic inflammation. This powerful test enhances early sepsis detection and can strongly support its diagnosis in the crucial first hour(s) that determines clinical outcome. SeptiCyte® RAPID also has a high potential to reduce sepsis associated healthcare costs. 

For more information, visit http://www.septicyte.com and  http://www.immunexpress.com/. Follow Immunexpress on Twitter and LinkedIn

Media Contacts:  

Scott Stachowiak
Russo Partners, LLC
[email protected]

Maddie Stabinski
Russo Partners, LLC 
[email protected]

