CHEST® Partners with Medscape to Launch the Moderate to Severe Asthma Center of Excellence

CHEST represents more than 19,000 clinicians worldwide, and it serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 19,000+ members from around the world. Medscape is a leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for physicians and health- care professionals. This new Center of Excellence that will be available on Medscape.com will explore the diagnostic, therapeutic, and prevention strategies associated with moderate to severe asthma, including the latest research and breakthroughs. Topics will include challenges in classifying and diagnosing disease; risks, benefits, and barriers to treatment; and impact to patients' quality of life.

"Although rates of asthma continue to increase, research is providing deeper insights into how to improve treatment, reduce morbidity, prevent asthma episodes, and enhance patient quality of life," said John Studdard, MD, FCCP, President, American College of Chest Physicians. "We look forward to working with Medscape on the Center of Excellence to ensure that all physicians treating patients with asthma have access to the latest information and research on managing this pervasive and challenging disease."

"The Moderate to Severe Asthma Center of Excellence with CHEST provides a new, accessible channel for information, practical insights, and commentary to the thousands of physicians and health-care professionals who visit Medscape daily," said Jo-Ann Strangis, Senior Vice President, Editorial for Medscape. "We are privileged to be working with CHEST and look forward to the Center of Excellence making a meaningful difference in patient care."

To visit the Moderate to Severe Asthma Center of Excellence, click here: https://www.medscape.com/resource/moderate-severe-asthma

