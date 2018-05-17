CHEST simulation center awarded $3 million in equipment donation

With this equipment, CHEST will train hundreds of clinicians and chest medicine teams each year through specialized courses, impacting patient care by improving participants' clinical skills in the areas of bronchoscopy technique, endobronchial ultrasound, endobronchial navigation, airway dilation and bronchial thermoplasty.

"This equipment is a huge benefit because it will allow CHEST to continue to help clinicians meet challenges and address the increasing demands for more complex and specialized training within the health care field," says John Studdard, MD, FCCP, President of CHEST. "We are always looking for new ways to grow and build on our chest medicine training expertise, and this provides us with the perfect opportunity to remain global leaders in this field."

The 15,000-square-foot Innovation, Simulation, and Training Center opened in 2014 and has served as the site for learning the latest tools and advancements in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. CHEST's clinical education program is internationally recognized and Accredited with Commendation from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, which places CHEST in the highest tier of continuing medical education providers. The training center reflects the organization's commitment to expanding health care education and investment in the professional development of clinical providers.

"This ongoing partnership with Olympus Corporation of America shows CHEST's commitment to the highest standards of education for our members and clinicians, to provide them with the latest in state-of-the-art equipment," says Chad Jackson, MS, RRT, FCCP, Vice President, Innovation and Development. "The training they do here at the Innovation Simulation and Training Center at CHEST translates directly into improving their practice on patients tomorrow."

In addition to being home to CHEST Live Learning courses, the training center is also available for rental by professional organizations, community groups and others in need of a clinical or classroom setting. Additional features of the training center include:

Group breakout rooms for small discussions, problem solving and peer exchange

Six simulation training labs designed to mirror real ICU suites

A wet lab that enhances the robust experience of simulation training

Amenities to enhance the learning experience: wet and dry labs, cold storage to accommodate cadaver use, equipment sterilization, and more.

To learn more about the CHEST Innovation, Simulation, and Training Center, visit: http://bit.ly/CHESTSIMCenter.

About American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST)®

CHEST is the global leader in advancing best patient outcomes through innovative chest medicine education, clinical research and team-based care. Its mission is to champion the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of chest diseases through education, communication and research. It serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 19,000 members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. For information about the American College of Chest Physicians and its flagship journal CHEST® visit chestnet.org.

