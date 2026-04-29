Chest Wall Innovations Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for PC Fix Rib Fixation System

Pennsylvania-based medical device company shifts focus to commercialization following key regulatory milestone

HERSHEY, Pa., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chest Wall Innovations, a medical device company focused on advancing the standard of care in chest wall surgery, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance for its PC Fix Rib Fixation System on April 24, 2026, clearing the path for U.S. commercialization.

The PC Fix Rib Fixation System is the only system to offer both PEEK and titanium implants capable of supporting intrathoracic and extrathoracic surgical approaches, giving surgeons unmatched versatility in how they treat patients with traumatic rib fractures.

Rib fractures are among the most common injuries sustained in blunt chest trauma, and surgical stabilization of rib fractures is on its way to becoming the standard of care for appropriately selected patients. Chest Wall Innovations developed the PC Fix system to meet the needs of this growing segment of trauma surgery.

"Receiving 510(k) clearance for the PC Fix Rib Fixation System is the result of focused product development, collaboration with surgeon thought leaders in chest wall trauma, and dedication from the team," said Ken Kremer, Chief Executive Officer of Chest Wall Innovations. "Our attention is now fully focused on commercialization and driving innovation in a space that has long been underserved."

The company plans to perform its first-in-human cases in Q2 2026, followed by a broader commercial rollout. Chest Wall Innovations is fully funded to execute its commercialization strategy.

About Chest Wall Innovations

Chest Wall Innovations is a Hershey, Pennsylvania-based medical device company dedicated to driving innovation in the chest wall space. The company develops surgical solutions designed to improve outcomes for patients with traumatic rib fractures and chest wall injuries. For more information contact, [email protected] or visit www.chestwallinnovations.com.

SOURCE Chest Wall Innovations