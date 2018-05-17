Chester Community Charter School Honors More Than 120 Parents for Participation in Its Parents' Report Card Program

CHESTER, Pa., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, May 17, at 6 p.m., Chester Community Charter School will recognize 120 of its students' parents who have achieved the highest grades in the school's year-long "Parents' Report Card" program. The parents will be honored at an event at the Clarion Hotel, in Essington, PA, where they will receive a catered dinner and an opportunity to win a wide variety of prizes.
The "Parents' Report Card" program began in 2004 and recognizes the parents' involvement in the school's Parent Teacher Association (PTA), as well as for the roles they play in their children's achievements in areas such as homework completion, classroom attendance, observation of the school's dress codes and demonstration of positive behavior throughout the school year. The parents are scored by the students' homeroom teachers. The report cards are based on a total score of 40, and are ranked as follows: 90% or higher = 4 pts, 80-89% = 3 pts, 70-79% = 2 pts, and 69% or lower = 1 pt.
Commenting on the annual event, Dr. David Clark, CEO of Chester Community Charter School, said, "We give this awards dinner every year to show our appreciation and to honor our parents who have dedicated themselves to not only their own children but also to the entire CCCS community, throughout the school year."
About Chester Community Charter School
Chester Community Charter School opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms, in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA. Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 4,200 students in 12 state-of-the-art-buildings, spanning four campuses. Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS's High School Search and Selection Program, more than $9.5 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools have been awarded to 350 of the school's graduates, since 2016.
http://chestercommunitycharter.org
