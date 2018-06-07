Chester Community Charter School to Graduate its Class of 2018

CHESTER, Pa., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 600 parents, family members, friends and community leaders are expected to attend two graduation ceremonies for 220 eighth-grade students from Chester Community Charter School (CCCS), on Saturday, June 9, 2018, to be held at Neumann University's Mirenda Center, 501 Convent Road, Aston, PA. The first commencement ceremony, at 10 a.m., will include students from the CCCS Aston Campus; the second ceremony, for graduates of the school's East D Campus, will be held at 2 p.m.
The commencement addresses for both events will be given by Hon. Thaddeus Kirkland, mayor, city of Chester.
As part of the two graduation programs, CCCS will also announce the winners of 11 academic scholarships to six prestigious Pennsylvania- and Delaware-based private schools, in conjunction with its High School Search and Selection Program, with proceeds contributed through its longstanding relationship to the Gureghian Charitable Foundation.
About Chester Community Charter School
Chester Community Charter School(CCCS) opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA.
Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 4200 students in 12 state-of-the-art buildings, spanning four campuses. It is now the largest brick-and-mortar charter school in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
In fact, when CCCS opened its first permanent structure in 2001, it was the first new school building constructed in Chester-Upland, since 1975. By comparison, the average age of a school building owned by the Chester-Upland School District is 64 years.
Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS's High School Search and Selection Program, more than $10 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools have been awarded to 350 of the school's graduates, to date.
http://chestercommunitycharter.org
WHO:
- Dr. David Clark, CEO, CCCS
- Approximately 220 CCCS eighth-graders
- More than 600 CCCS parents, guardians, guests and community leaders
- Hon. Thaddeus Kirkland, mayor, City of Chester, Commencement Speaker
- Principal Terrane Polnitz, Aston Campus
- Principal Sharon Watkins, East D Campus
- The Honorable Spencer B. Seaton, Jr., chairman, CCCS Board of Trustees
- Peter Barrow, vice president, CCCS Board of Trustees
- Sean Finnegan, treasurer, CCCS Board of Trustees
- Cheryl Moran, secretary, CCCS Board of Trustees
- George Cordes, member, CCCS Board of Trustees
- Crista Johnson, member, CCCS Board of Trustees
WHEN:
CCCS Aston Campus Commencement Ceremony
Saturday, June 9, 2018, 10 a.m.
CCCS East D Campus Commencement Ceremony
Saturday, June 9, 2018, 2 p.m.
WHERE:
Neumann University Mirenda Center
501 Convent Road
Aston, PA 19014
