Chester Community Charter School to Graduate its Class of 2018

The commencement addresses for both events will be given by Hon. Thaddeus Kirkland, mayor, city of Chester.

As part of the two graduation programs, CCCS will also announce the winners of 11 academic scholarships to six prestigious Pennsylvania- and Delaware-based private schools, in conjunction with its High School Search and Selection Program, with proceeds contributed through its longstanding relationship to the Gureghian Charitable Foundation.

About Chester Community Charter School

Chester Community Charter School(CCCS) opened its doors on September 9, 1998, serving 97 students from its modest, four, meeting rooms in the lobby of the Howard Johnson Hotel, in Chester, PA.

Since that time, the school has steadily grown to include more than 4200 students in 12 state-of-the-art buildings, spanning four campuses. It is now the largest brick-and-mortar charter school in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

In fact, when CCCS opened its first permanent structure in 2001, it was the first new school building constructed in Chester-Upland, since 1975. By comparison, the average age of a school building owned by the Chester-Upland School District is 64 years.

Through collaboration with the Gureghian Charitable Foundation, and CCCS's High School Search and Selection Program, more than $10 million in scholarships and financial assistance to prestigious private secondary schools have been awarded to 350 of the school's graduates, to date.

http://chestercommunitycharter.org

WHO:

Dr. David Clark , CEO, CCCS

, CEO, CCCS Approximately 220 CCCS eighth -graders

-graders More than 600 CCCS parents, guardians, guests and community leaders

Hon. Thaddeus Kirkland , mayor, City of Chester , Commencement Speaker

, mayor, , Commencement Speaker Principal Terrane Polnitz, Aston Campus

Principal Sharon Watkins , East D Campus

, East D Campus The Honorable Spencer B. Seaton, Jr., chairman, CCCS Board of Trustees

Peter Barrow , vice president, CCCS Board of Trustees

, vice president, CCCS Board of Trustees Sean Finnegan , treasurer, CCCS Board of Trustees

, treasurer, CCCS Board of Trustees Cheryl Moran , secretary, CCCS Board of Trustees

, secretary, CCCS Board of Trustees George Cordes , member, CCCS Board of Trustees

, member, CCCS Board of Trustees Crista Johnson , member, CCCS Board of Trustees

WHEN:

CCCS Aston Campus Commencement Ceremony

Saturday, June 9, 2018, 10 a.m.

CCCS East D Campus Commencement Ceremony

Saturday, June 9, 2018, 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Neumann University Mirenda Center

501 Convent Road

Aston, PA 19014

CONTACT: A. Bruce Crawley

Tel: 215-751-0140

abcrawley@m3mpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chester-community-charter-school-to-graduate-its-class-of-2018-300661554.html

SOURCE Chester Community Charter School

Related Links

http://chestercommunitycharter.org

