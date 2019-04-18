CHESTER Launches New Affordable Modern Carry-On Luggage

Here at CHESTER, our main goal is to produce luggage that will be ' just as unique as the contents inside. ' We use strong, high-quality materials when making our products. Don't just take our word for it: give us a try yourself with a risk free 100-day trial and free returns .

The Minima was created for casual flyers and travel-enthusiasts alike. It has the maximum packing space, while still being compact and easy to travel with. With this suitcase, there's no need to worry about extra luggage fees: its dimensions meet the TSA and IATA luggage guidelines.

Aside from all that, Minima also has a hard case, which makes it very durable and strong, while only weighing in at a light 7 pounds.

Complementing the modern design and indestructible exterior, CHESTER's newest luggage also has a TSA-approved lock. The lock really comes in handy when traveling with valuables, and is designed to be easy to use for quick access.

Another reason why CHESTER is a great place to buy luggage is its affordability. Here at CHESTER, the team is aware of how expensive name-brand luggage is, and we want to change that. There's no need to pay twice as much for the same product when you can go straight to the manufacturer: CHESTER.

Although we're newcomers in the market, CHESTER already has a lot of satisfied customers. Here are some of their reviews:

"High quality. Light. Not showy. Better functionality than the average $49 product. Many thoughtful compartments on the internal dividers. If you are going to carry it on, I highly recommend it. If you are going to check it, it would be a crime to see it get beat up. It is however polycarbonate and comes with a classy removal cloth protective cover." — user James D.

"Great carry-on, wish others would respect the size of carry-on policies." — user J. Riley

Still not convinced?

