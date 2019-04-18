CHESTER Launches New Affordable Modern Carry-On Luggage
Apr 18, 2019, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHESTER, a New York-based luggage manufacturer, has announced the release of its latest product: the Minima Carry-On Spinner Suitcase. This suitcase has many unique features, including state of the art 360° wheels and spacious compartments. CHESTER's new suitcase is lightweight and durable, all the while being affordable and modern.
Here at CHESTER, our main goal is to produce luggage that will be 'just as unique as the contents inside.' We use strong, high-quality materials when making our products. Don't just take our word for it: give us a try yourself with a risk free 100-day trial and free returns.
The Minima was created for casual flyers and travel-enthusiasts alike. It has the maximum packing space, while still being compact and easy to travel with. With this suitcase, there's no need to worry about extra luggage fees: its dimensions meet the TSA and IATA luggage guidelines.
Aside from all that, Minima also has a hard case, which makes it very durable and strong, while only weighing in at a light 7 pounds.
Complementing the modern design and indestructible exterior, CHESTER's newest luggage also has a TSA-approved lock. The lock really comes in handy when traveling with valuables, and is designed to be easy to use for quick access.
Another reason why CHESTER is a great place to buy luggage is its affordability. Here at CHESTER, the team is aware of how expensive name-brand luggage is, and we want to change that. There's no need to pay twice as much for the same product when you can go straight to the manufacturer: CHESTER.
Although we're newcomers in the market, CHESTER already has a lot of satisfied customers. Here are some of their reviews:
"High quality. Light. Not showy. Better functionality than the average $49 product. Many thoughtful compartments on the internal dividers. If you are going to carry it on, I highly recommend it. If you are going to check it, it would be a crime to see it get beat up. It is however polycarbonate and comes with a classy removal cloth protective cover." — user James D.
"Great carry-on, wish others would respect the size of carry-on policies." — user J. Riley
Still not convinced? Read CHESTER's post to see why it truly is the best travel luggage: Best Carry-On Luggage 2019 | CHESTER.
Contact: Chester Travels Inc, press@chestertravels.com
SOURCE Chester Travels Inc
