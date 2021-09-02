Chesterfield Auto Parts and NASCAR Driver Josh Bilicki Host Event To Raise Funds and Remember 9-11 Fallen Heroes

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesterfield Auto Parts and NASCAR Driver Josh Bilicki are partnering to honor our fallen heroes on the 20th Anniversary of 9-11. Sponsoring Bilicki and the Rick Ware Racing team with their fire engine themed race car design, Chesterfield Auto Parts is hosting a meet and greet event on Friday, September 10th, to raise funds for the Richmond Fire Department Foundation. (https://rfdfoundation.org).

#52 Chesterfield Auto Parts

"Chesterfield Auto Parts is always committed to the community, so we are excited to partner with Josh Bilicki and Rick Ware Racing to remember those who lives were lost 20 years ago on 9-11. In honoring the brave men and women who risk their lives daily, to keep us safe, all proceeds from the event will go to the Richmond Fire Department Foundation (RFD)," said CEO Troy Webber.

The public is invited to join us for two exciting events, first to meet NASCAR driver, Josh Bilicki, Friday, September 10th at Chesterfield Auto Parts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with the #52 Ford Mustang on display. In addition, the Richmond Fire Department will be on hand to demonstrate vehicle extrication techniques, and Smash a Car for $1 a Hit game, will also benefit the RFD Foundation.

The second event takes place on Saturday, September 11th, honoring the heroes of 9-11 at the NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond Raceway, 600 E. Laburnum Avenue, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The race will be televised live on NBCSN.

According to Bilicki, "We wanted to do something special for this race because of the 20th anniversary of 9-11. We painted the car to resemble a fire engine to remember the first responders who lost their lives that day. We are also auctioning off a Chesterfield Auto Parts race suit, with proceeds going to charity."

About Chesterfield Auto Parts

Chesterfield Auto Parts is a locally owned auto recycling business in operation for 75 years. Third generation owner Troy Webber, proudly maintains the family tradition of supporting the local community. He works closely with the Richmond City Fire Department to help train new firefighters in vehicle extrication techniques. The event location is Chesterfield Auto Parts is located at 5111 Old Midlothian Turnpike. Richmond, VA, 23224. For more information please visit https://chesterfieldauto.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Nefzger

[email protected]

561-632-9525

