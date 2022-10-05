Chesterfield Auto Parts Helps Junior League of Richmond Raise Funds with Touch A Truck Event

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesterfield Auto Parts of Richmond, is a sponsor of the 17th Annual Touch a Truck event on October 15th, hosted by the Junior League of Richmond. The event will be held at the Richmond Raceway from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 15th, rain or shine.

The event provides the unique opportunity for children to explore vehicles of all types. These include public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation, and delivery. Children are allowed to touch their favorite vehicles, get behind the wheel, and meet the people who build, protect and serve our local community.

According to Troy Webber, CEO of Chesterfield Auto Parts, "we are proud to help our local community, especially the Junior League of Richmond, and contribute to all the resources they provide to the Richmond area."

Crafts, games, and food trucks are also part of the planned activities of the day.

Tickets sales benefit the Junior League of Richmond charitable causes and are available at jlrichmond.org or call 804-643-4886.

About Junior League of Richmond

The Junior League of Richmond is an organization of women committed to the mission of promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Visit https://www.jlrichmond.org.

About Chesterfield Auto Parts

Chesterfield Auto Parts is a locally owned auto recycling business in operation for 75 years. Third generation owner Troy Webber, proudly maintains the family tradition of supporting the local community. He works closely with the Richmond City Fire Department to help train new firefighters in vehicle extrication techniques. Chesterfield Auto Parts is located in Midlothian, Richmond and Fort Lee, Virginia. For more information please visit https://chesterfieldauto.com.

Contact:

Susan Nefzger

561-632-9525

[email protected]

SOURCE Chesterfield Auto Parts