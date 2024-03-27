Chesterfield Auto Parts Teams Up with Sentara Health & Commonwealth Autism to Raise Awareness for Good Foods Grocery Opening

NASCAR Driver Josh Bilicki Appearance at Good Foods Grocery Ribbon Cutting

RICHMOND, Va., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesterfield Auto Parts, Commonwealth Autism, Sentara Health and Good Foods Grocery, team up to raise awareness for autism acceptance month, in the ribbon cutting for the first Good Foods Grocery in Virginia. NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki will appear with his custom race car celebrating the collaboration. Join us at Good Foods Grocery, Thursday, March 28th from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. to meet Josh in person.

Chesterfield Auto Parts and Sentara Health Sponsor No. 92 Xfinity Chevy Camaro

According to Troy Webber President and, CEO of Chesterfield Auto Parts, "We take pride in supporting our local community through such meaningful collaborations. It is an honor to partner with Commonwealth Autism and Sentara Health to help raise awareness for autism. We are especially excited to work with Josh Bilicki again in a community partnership." Chesterfield and Sentara Health are sponsoring Bilicki as driver of the No. 92 Xfinity Chevy Camaro in the ToyotaCare 250, Saturday March 30th at Richmond Raceway.

The Career Readiness and Employment program at Good Foods Grocery provides real life, paid job training in a safe and welcoming environment. Through a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on learning, this program equips autistic adults with essential skills for meaningful employment. The need is real, as unemployment for Autistic adults is more than 80% with over 50% of 21-year-olds never having held a paying job.

About Commonwealth Autism: Commonwealth Autism's mission is to innovate, operate, and model services that promote diversity, equity, and community inclusion for Virginians with autism. In addition to the CR&E program, Commonwealth Autism offers community education, adolescent and adult programs, and resource family navigators through its non-profit 501C-3, founded 25 years ago.

About Good Foods Grocery: Good Foods Grocery is a community-focused establishment committed to providing quality products and supporting initiatives that benefit the local community. Their partnership with Commonwealth Autism underscores their dedication to creating opportunities for individuals with autism to thrive in the workforce.

About Chesterfield Auto Parts: Chesterfield Auto Parts is a self-service auto recycling business, third generation owned and operated with 100 employees and three locations, in Richmond. Voted by employees as a Top Workplace in Richmond, supporting local community charities. (https://chesterfieldauto.com/)

Media Contact:

Susan Nefzger

5616329525

[email protected]

SOURCE Chesterfield Auto Parts