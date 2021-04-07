Chesterfield Faring Hires Industry Veteran Steven Weiss

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesterfield Faring, Ltd. is pleased to announce that Steven Weiss has joined our NYC office. Steven will be working in a dual capacity as both our Acting CTO and a Managing Director. In his capacity as CTO, he will oversee the deployment of the firm's new state of the art investor portal. He will innovate our origination platform to streamline deal acquisition and accelerate the deal closing process. Steven has long term relationships developed during his career deploying equity and debt trading platforms for Fortune 100 financial institutions such as Merrill Lynch, Citibank, and Credit Suisse.

In 1996, he joined ABC News/Disney setting up live computing platforms for Peter Jennings, Barbara Walters, and GMA live broadcasts covering the political elections. Furthering his career, he was hired by the Interactive Corporation (IAC) formerly USAI (Barry Diller) where he focused on inside investment banking and technology integration for M&A activity by acquiring the growth technology companies of Ticketmaster, Expedia, and Match working with Barry Diller.

Steven has the rare combination of business acumen, investment banking experience, and integrating state of the art technology to create competitive streamline platforms. As Chesterfield remains in the forefront of creating new financing structures and optimizing capital stacks for corporate and real estate investments, Steven will integrate technology to make investments far more accessible to more investors.

In 2004, he built the new standard by creating a streamlined online loan auction platform that sold over $2.0 billion of performing, non-performing, REO, and sub-performing loans for lending institutions. The platform was used by The Carlton Group from 2004-2009 and was the foundation for their crowdfunding portal until 2019.

Using his relationships post 2009 Recession, he closed $400 million in difficult financings such as land acquisition and ground up construction loans (A&D Loans) for major institutional clients including notable players such as the Bluerock REIT, Savanna, Cohen Equities, and Vladislav Doronin's OKO Development to build high rise condo and office projects in both Manhattan and Miami CBD locations.

In 2016, he personally handled all origination and placement activities for the Chairman of The Carlton Group undertaking both direct principal investment and the Chairman's direct clients. Steven still retains all of his lengthy industry relationships.

Steven is a proud alumnus of the University of Delaware where he obtained a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration with a special concentration in Financial Management.

Media contact:

Lawrence Selevan

[email protected]

212-405-2492

SOURCE Chesterfield Faring, Ltd.