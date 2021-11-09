Chester's Chicken and Love's Travel Stops Give Thanks to Truckers with First "Truckersgiving" Holiday Celebration at All Joint Locations on Nov. 18

For more than 50 years, Chester's Chicken has crafted a rich legacy and gained a cult following as a unique roadside destination with fans including truckers and road trippers. With more than 1,200 locations and successful store-in-store concepts spanning truck stops and convenience stores, a collaboration to honor some of its biggest customers, truckers, was a natural fit.

"Truck drivers are more essential than ever due to the challenges brought on by the global pandemic. We rely on them to deliver critical goods – fuel, food, medicine, vaccines, etc. – that we've become so accustomed to in our daily lives," said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "When the supply chain was disrupted, truckers and the important work they perform were rightfully applauded. We established what we hope to become an annual holiday, Truckersgiving, to praise and thank truck drivers for all they do, including the acknowledgement that many are away from their families during the holiday season."

Within Love's more than 560 locations in 41 states, there are over 140 Chester's restaurants – and more opening every week. According to Love's, the week prior to Thanksgiving is busier with truck traffic than Thanksgiving week, making it the ideal time to treat these drivers.

"Love's enjoys any reason to celebrate professional truck drivers, and Truckersgiving is a fun and festive way to do that," said Joe Cotton, vice president of restaurant services, Love's. "We know drivers enjoy Chester's Chicken, so this is a great way to say thank you to truck drivers during the holidays."

To participate, truckers can simply stop by any Chester's within a Love's location during operating hours on Nov. 18 and show their commercial driver's license (CDL) to receive one of over 2,000 trucker hats and a free side of Chester's new mac and cheese.*

The mac and cheese along with two additional new homestyle sides, mashed potatoes with roasted chicken gravy and green beans, are part of Chester's continued brand refresh. Available now on Chester's menus everywhere, the sides make their debut alongside the brand's award-winning dipping sauces and famous fried chicken.

*While supplies last. Hat quantities limited at each location; mac and cheese free with any purchase.

About Chester's Chicken

Chester's Chicken is a leading quick-serve restaurant (QSR) concept, with more than 1,200 active locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester's specially marinated chicken is double breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in chicken, tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts. To learn more, visit chesterschicken.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops is the nation's leading travel stop network with more than 560 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 33,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has over 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

