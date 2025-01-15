Chester's Chicken Introduces the '5 Buk Box' Nationwide for Limited Time

The value meal offers guests three delicious options for $5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh fried chicken lovers looking for a hot deal to warm up their winter are in luck. Chester's Chicken is rolling out the 5 Buk Box.

For a limited time starting today until mid-May at participating Chester's locations nationwide, guests have the option to choose from three budget-friendly meals on the menu, each for $5. The 5 Buk Box includes a choice of:

Leg, Thigh & Biscuit

Leg, Wing & Biscuit

5 Chicken Bites & Biscuit

"Our new 5 Buk Box satisfies cravings for the juiciest, crispiest chicken on the go without compromising on taste or affordability," said William Culpepper, VP of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "It's a win for guests demanding value and our operators who pride themselves on delivering exceptional experiences."

For more information on Chester's Chicken and to see the full menu, visit chesterschicken.com.

About Chester's Chicken

Chester's Chicken is a leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept, with over 1,300 active franchised and licensed locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester's specially marinated chicken is double breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts. To learn more, visit chesterschicken.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

SOURCE Chester’s Chicken