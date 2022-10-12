Chester's Chicken Launches Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl and Buffalo Mac Chicken Sandwich Nationwide

"We introduced our new mac & cheese recipe last fall, and it has quickly become our best-selling side," said Scott Richard, director of culinary innovation, Chester's Chicken. "As mac & cheese continues to trend as a favorite across quick-service restaurants throughout the country, we're giving our guests a taste of something special – combining our famous fried chicken and buffalo sauce with our award-winning mac & cheese into two delicious, indulgent entrée offerings."

Since launching last November, mac & cheese servings are up nearly 40% across all Chester's locations. Chester's mac & cheese was recently named the best side dish by Convenience Store News for its annual "Best New Products Awards," which recognizes the most innovative, high-quality products in the convenience channel. It also took a top spot in the foodservice category in CStore Decisions' annual "Hot New Products Contest," which awards the products set for success at c-stores.

The Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese innovation follows the popular Honey Stung Chicken limited summertime offering, which also recently won the top award in Convenience Store Products' annual "Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest," for the foodservice entrée category.

For more information on Chester's Chicken and to see the full menu, visit chesterschicken.com.

