Chester's Chicken Pits Its Popular Honey Stung Chicken Bites Against New Sweet Chili Chicken Bites

News provided by

Chester’s Chicken

20 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

The flavor fight lets guests choose their favorite Frank's RedHot® sauce or mix and match 
for a delicious flavor combo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a Battle of the Bites! Guests who stop in Chester's Chicken this fall should be prepared for a flavor showdown between the restaurant's reigning champ, Honey Stung Chicken Bites, and the new challenger, Sweet Chili Chicken Bites.

Continue Reading
Chester’s Chicken pits its popular Honey Stung Chicken Bites against new Sweet Chili Chicken Bites. The flavor fight lets guests choose their favorite Frank’s RedHot® sauce or mix and match for a delicious flavor combo. Available at participating Chester’s locations nationwide for a limited time.
Chester’s Chicken pits its popular Honey Stung Chicken Bites against new Sweet Chili Chicken Bites. The flavor fight lets guests choose their favorite Frank’s RedHot® sauce or mix and match for a delicious flavor combo. Available at participating Chester’s locations nationwide for a limited time.

Chester's Chicken Bites Combo features eight chicken bites, the choice of two sauce flavors, a small side, and a honey butter biscuit. This Chicken Bites Combo introduces Chester's new marinated breast chunks along with a new sauce. Guests can choose chicken bites sauced and tossed in Frank's RedHot® Stingin' Honey Garlic or the new sauce, Frank's RedHot® Sweet Chili – or mix and match.

"Our Honey Stung Chicken Bites made with Frank's RedHot® Stingin' Honey Garlic Sauce are a popular menu item, so it's time we gave it a little competition with another delicious flavor from Frank's RedHot®," said William Culpepper, VP of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "Guests will vote with their tastebuds, and we can't wait to see which flavor will wind up on top."

Customers will be able to vote multiple ways – via QR code found on the packaging, the Chester's Club, and the brand's social media pages. Updates on how each flavor is performing will be shared monthly on Chester's social media pages, with the winner being crowned in January.

Additionally, in time for tailgating season, Chester's is offering a Mix-N-Match Flavor Pack, which includes 24 chicken bites with the choice of three sauce flavors, along with three dipping sauces on the side. 

The Chicken Bites Combo starts at $8.99 and may vary by location; the Mix-N-Match Flavor Pack is $19.99. Both are available starting today at participating Chester's locations nationwide for a limited time.

For more information on Chester's Chicken and to see the full menu, visit chesterschicken.com.

About Chester's Chicken
Chester's Chicken is a leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept, with 1,100 active locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester's specially marinated chicken is double breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts. To learn more, visit chesterschicken.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Chester’s Chicken

Also from this source

Chester's Chicken Relaunches Its Fried Chicken Sandwich

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.