Chestnut Carbon Has Sold High-Integrity IFM Carbon Removal Credits to TD Bank in Multi-Year Agreement

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chestnut Carbon ("Chestnut"), a leading developer of nature-based carbon removal solutions, announced today the multi-year commitment to deliver Improved Forest Management (IFM) credits to TD Bank ("TD"), one of North America's largest financial institutions. The credits will be delivered over a 4-year agreement, underscoring TD's strategic commitment to environmental sustainability and the energy transition.

Chestnut's IFM credits represent pure carbon removal sourced exclusively from privately-owned, at-risk forests across the United States. These credits are backed by a team of expert foresters, carbon scientists, and land managers dedicated to preserving natural ecosystems and supporting local communities. Chestnut's IFM projects enhance air and water quality, protect native wildlife habitats, and strengthen climate resilience in predominantly rural areas.

Through its Forest Carbon Works membership program, Chestnut partners with landowners in 37 states to promote multi-generational conservation. The program offers a sustainable alternative to timber harvesting by enabling landowners to earn income through a unique revenue-sharing model in the carbon markets. With forests preserved in their natural state, landowners also explore diverse community uses—from hosting arts and music festivals to leading meditative nature walks.

These carbon credits are purchased by TD as it continues to voluntarily compensate for greenhouse gas emissions generated from its operations including business travel. TD Securities intends to work closely with Chestnut Carbon as a leading developer in this space to provide access to these carbon credits for their clients. These efforts are in conjunction with TD Securities' broader Sustainable Finance & Advisory platform, which helps clients navigate the transition to a low-carbon economy through tailored sustainability solutions.

"We're proud to have TD as a buyer and support advancement of their decarbonization goals," said Shannon Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at Chestnut Carbon. "By investing in our Improved Forest Management carbon project, TD is helping support climate resilience and biodiversity. Our clients help us work with landowners to preserve their forests for generations to come."

"This agreement reflects our commitment to investing in innovative, nature-based solutions that help our clients and our own operations navigate the transition to a low-carbon economy," said Nicole Vadori, Vice President, Environment at TD Bank "We're honored to work with Chestnut Carbon, yet another example of TD's support of carbon credit solutions that benefit both the environment and the communities where these projects are rooted."

